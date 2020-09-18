Dub Electric And Dj Lava Add To The Launch Of Reggae Gold 2020 With Exclusive New Music
Dub Electric and DJ Lava add to the launch of Reggae Gold 2020 with exclusive mixes for SoundCloud and Audiomack with a 90's Dancehall mix and a mix of the songs featured on this year's compilation.
The highly anticipated Reggae Gold 2020 was released on August 28th on all digital platforms and on CD. The album includes some of the biggest reggae and dancehall hits from the year and more.
Reggae Gold 2020 Includes the exclusive tracks "Different Ranking" from trap-dancehall artist Squash, "Inches" from the Queen of Dancehall, Spice, which glorifies the long lengths of her hair extensions, "Spend Nuff Money" by Noah Powa, "Mi Luv Yuh" by Queen Ifrica and "Nah Leave U" by Konshens. A playlist of the music videos for these and the other tracks from the collection are available on the VP Records YouTube channel.
The 90's mix by U.S. based Dub Electric takes listeners back to the golden era of Reggae and Dancehall by featuring the classic sounds of Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Lady Saw and many nuggets from the VP Records catalogue of hits. Fans can listen to the mix here: https://soundcloud.com/vp_records/reggae-gold-90s-dancehall-anthems-mixed-by-dub-electric-sound-station
DJ Lava from the Instagram based Chat and Laugh platform, mixed singles available on the 2020 mix so fans can have a taste of what to expect when they purchase the CD. His selection brings extra attention to the fact that Reggae Gold 2020 features both Reggae and Dancehall hits. Fans can listen to the mix here: https://soundcloud.com/vp_records/reggae-gold-2020-mixtape-by-dj-lava
Reggae Gold 2020 Tracklisting
1. Lodge- Bounty Killer
2. Blackboard- Beenie Man
3. Toast- Koffee
4. Big Big- Christopher Martin
5. First Class Flight (feat. Prince Swanny)-Jahvillani
6. Dumpling (feat. Sean Paul and Spice) [Remix]- Stylo G
7. Spend 'Nuff Money- Noah Powa
8. Different Rankin- Squash
9. Pretty Pon Snap- Daddy1
10. Inches- Spice
11. Jump Pan Mi- Potential Kidd
12. Young- Stalk Ashley
13. Nah Leave U- Konshens
14. Mi Love Yuh- Queen Ifrica
15. Only You (feat. Mya)- Jah Cure
16. Best of Me- Romain Virgo
17. All Woman- Ikaya
18. Note To Self (Okay) [feat. Chronixx]- Jah9
19. Valley Of Jehoshaphat (Red Hot)- Richie Spice