Dub Electric And Dj Lava Add To The Launch Of Reggae Gold 2020 With Exclusive New Music

Dub Electric and DJ Lava add to the launch of Reggae Gold 2020 with exclusive mixes for SoundCloud and Audiomack with a 90's Dancehall mix and a mix of the songs featured on this year's compilation.

The highly anticipated Reggae Gold 2020 was released on August 28th on all digital platforms and on CD. The album includes some of the biggest reggae and dancehall hits from the year and more.

Reggae Gold 2020 Includes the exclusive tracks "Different Ranking" from trap-dancehall artist Squash, "Inches" from the Queen of Dancehall, Spice, which glorifies the long lengths of her hair extensions, "Spend Nuff Money" by Noah Powa, "Mi Luv Yuh" by Queen Ifrica and "Nah Leave U" by Konshens. A playlist of the music videos for these and the other tracks from the collection are available on the VP Records YouTube channel.

The 90's mix by U.S. based Dub Electric takes listeners back to the golden era of Reggae and Dancehall by featuring the classic sounds of Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Lady Saw and many nuggets from the VP Records catalogue of hits. Fans can listen to the mix here: https://soundcloud.com/vp_records/reggae-gold-90s-dancehall-anthems-mixed-by-dub-electric-sound-station

DJ Lava from the Instagram based Chat and Laugh platform, mixed singles available on the 2020 mix so fans can have a taste of what to expect when they purchase the CD. His selection brings extra attention to the fact that Reggae Gold 2020 features both Reggae and Dancehall hits. Fans can listen to the mix here: https://soundcloud.com/vp_records/reggae-gold-2020-mixtape-by-dj-lava

Reggae Gold 2020 Tracklisting

1. Lodge- Bounty Killer

2. Blackboard- Beenie Man

3. Toast- Koffee

4. Big Big- Christopher Martin

5. First Class Flight (feat. Prince Swanny)-Jahvillani

6. Dumpling (feat. Sean Paul and Spice) [Remix]- Stylo G

7. Spend 'Nuff Money- Noah Powa

8. Different Rankin- Squash

9. Pretty Pon Snap- Daddy1

10. Inches- Spice

11. Jump Pan Mi- Potential Kidd

12. Young- Stalk Ashley

13. Nah Leave U- Konshens

14. Mi Love Yuh- Queen Ifrica

15. Only You (feat. Mya)- Jah Cure

16. Best of Me- Romain Virgo

17. All Woman- Ikaya

18. Note To Self (Okay) [feat. Chronixx]- Jah9

19. Valley Of Jehoshaphat (Red Hot)- Richie Spice

