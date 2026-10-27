Duane Betts and Tab Benoit to Co-Headline THE SOUTHERN GENTLEMEN TOUR 2027

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Duane Betts and Tab Benoit will join forces for a special co-headline tour next year, including newly confirmed stops at New Orleans' Tipitina's, Birmingham's Iron City, Knoxville's Bijou Theatre, Athens' Georgia Theatre, Macon's Capitol Theatre and Memphis' Minglewood Hall among many others.

Tickets for 'The Southern Gentlemen Tour 2027' go on sale this Friday, October 30 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.duanebetts.com/tour. Additionally, Betts will tour through the end of the year with The Allman Betts Band, of which he is a founding member, in addition to select headline shows with his band, Palmetto Motel.

The upcoming shows follow Betts' new album, Isle of Hope, which was released this past summer via Sun Records—his first project in partnership with the label. Produced by Dave Cobb, Isle of Hope establishes Betts as one of music's most compelling voices. The album was created during a transformative period: during a peak moment of Betts' decades-long career as both a solo artist and part of The Allman Betts Band, he lost his father and mentor, Dickey Betts. Isle of Hope is a snapshot of this pivotal moment, as Betts was forced to confront the reality of time and mortality head on, ultimately leading him to a new sense of personal clarity and conviction.

Isle of Hope follows Betts' 2023 debut solo album, Wild & Precious Life, which featured Derek Trucks, Marcus King and Nicki Bluhm.

Prior to starting his solo career, Betts founded The Allman Betts Band alongside Devon Allman. Since the band's inception in 2018, they've released two studio albums (Down to the River and Bless Your Heart) and toured relentlessly, including their annual Allman Betts Family Revival. The event features the band alongside a variety of special guests, such as Jimmy Hall, Robert Randolph, Jason Isbell, Charlie Starr and Marcus King, and celebrates the music of The Allman Brothers Band.

Isle of Hope Tracklist

1. Heartache

2. Reckless

3. Into The Void

4. Pills And Liquor

5. Silver Afternoon

6. Down To Houston

7. Best Wishes

8. Manatee River

9. Winners of War

10. Keep My Hands Clean

Duane Betts Confirmed Tour Dates

On sale this Friday, October 30 at 10:00am local time

November 28—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre*

November 29—Nashville, IN—Brown County Music Center*

November 30—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

December 2—Wilkes-Barre, PA—F.M. Kirby Center*

December 3—Boston, PA—Orpheum Theatre*

December 4—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre*

December 5—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre*

December 6—Huntington, NY—The Paramount*

December 7—Tysons, VA—Capitol One Hall*

December 8—Greenville, SC—Peace Center Concert Hall*

December 10—Knoxville, TN—Tennessee Theatre*

December 11—Charleston, SC—Charleston Gaillard Center*

December 12—Macon, GA—Macon City Auditorium*

December 13—Sarasota, FL—The Van Wezel*

December 15—Port Pierce, FL—Sunrise Theatre*

December 16—Clearwater, FL—Ruth Eckerd Hall*

December 17—Jacksonville, FL—Florida Theatre*

December 18—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore*

December 19—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore*

December 20—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore*

December 31—Tucson, AZ—Fox Theatre+

January 12—Tallahassee, FL—The Moon+

January 13—Lady Lake, FL—Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center+

January 14—West Palm Beach, FL—Kravis Center+

January 15—Miami, FL—Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center+

January 16—Fort Lauderdale, FL—The Big Easy Cruise+

February 5—New Orleans, LA—Tipitina's#

February 6—Hattiesburg, MS—Brewsky's#

February 10—Birmingham, AL—Iron City#

February 11—Mobile, AL—Saenger Theater#

February 12—Dothan, AL—Dothan Opera House#

February 13—Chattanooga, TN—The Caverns#

February 17—Knoxville, TN—Bijou Theatre#

February 18—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre#

February 19—Macon, GA—Capitol Theatre#

February 20—Huntsville, AL—Mars Music Hall#

February 21—Huntingdon, TN—Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center#

February 24—Memphis, TN—Minglewood Hall#

February 25—Philadelphia, MS—The Ellis Theater#

*The Allman Betts Band show

+Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel show

#The Southern Gentlemen Tour with Tab Benoit





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