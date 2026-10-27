Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Tab Benoit & Duane Betts to Launch THE SOUTHERN GENTLEMAN TOUR
The tour pairs Benoit's gritty blues style with Betts' soaring melodies and features members of Palmetto Motel across multiple Southern venues.
The Southern Gentleman Tour will bring together multi-GRAMMY-nominated Louisiana bluesman Tab Benoit and Southern rock guitarist Duane Betts, son of Allman Brothers Band legend Dickey Betts, with his band Palmetto Motel. Benoit's gritty, soulful vocals and fiery, no-frills guitar work meet Betts' soaring melodies, expressive playing, and freewheeling improvisation. Rooted in blues, rock, and the South's rich musical heritage, the tour celebrates two generations of musicianship. The tour kicks off on Feb 5th in New Orleans and winds up on Feb 25 in Philadelphia, MS.
About Tab Benoit
Multi-GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and vocalist Tab Benoit has spent more than three decades defining his own brand of Louisiana blues, soul, and roots music. Known for his unmistakable tone and stripped-down playing style, Benoit relies on little more than his 1972 Fender Telecaster Thinline and an amplifier.
A Louisiana Music Hall of Famer and multiple B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award winner, he has recorded with legends including Dr. John, Willie Nelson, and James Cotton. A dedicated environmental advocate, Benoit also founded Voice of the Wetlands to raise awareness of Louisiana's coastal erosion and earned the state's Governor's Award for Conservationist of the Year.
Benoit's latest release, Blues Masters Live, arrived October 23 via Acoustic Sounds, capturing a previously unreleased 2002 performance at the historic Blue Heaven Studios alongside fellow Louisiana blues legends. Order Blues Masters Live here.
About Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel
Guitarist, singer, and songwriter Duane Betts blends Southern rock, blues, country, and roots music with a distinctive improvisational style. His latest project, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, released Isle of Hope in 2026, produced by GRAMMY winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell). The band features Johnny Stachela (guitar, vocals), Pedro Arevalo (bass, vocals), Vincent Fossett Jr. (drums), and Max Butler (B-3 organ).
The son of Allman Brothers Band legend Dickey Betts, Duane spent nearly a decade performing with his father's band, Great Southern, and has toured or shared stages with Dawes, Widespread Panic, Marcus King, and Little Feat. Also co-leader of The Allman Betts Band and the annual Allman Betts Family Revival, Betts carries forward his musical heritage while forging a sound distinctly his own.
Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel released their latest album, Isle of Hope, on June 12, 2026, via Sun Records, produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb.
Tour Dates
Feb 5 New Orleans, LA Tipitina's
Feb 6 Hattiesburg, MS Brewsky's
Feb 10 Birmingham, AL Iron City
Feb 11 Mobile, AL Saenger Theater
Feb 12 Dothan, AL Dothan Opera House
Feb 13 Chattanooga, TN The Caverns
Feb 18 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre
Feb 19 Macon, GA Capitol Theatre
Feb 20 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall
Feb 21 Huntingdon, TN Dixie Carter PAC
Feb 24 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall
Feb 25 Philadelphia, MS The Ellis Theatre
Photo Credit: Jean Frank
Photo Credit: Jean Frank
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