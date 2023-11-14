Dropkick Murphys Set U.S. St. Patrick's Day Tour 2024 With Special Guests Pennywise & The Scratch

Dropkick Murphys have announced the full itinerary for their 2024 U.S. St. Patrick's Day Tour. All dates will feature punk legends Pennywise as special guests, with hotly-tipped Dublin rock band The Scratch opening the shows through March 15. Openers for the March 16 and March 17 shows at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston will be announced soon.

The annual trek kicks off February 13 in San Jose, CA and runs through the always-sold-out Boston hometown run of dates (March 14-17) culminating on St. Patrick's Day. Dropkick Murphys and Pennywise co-headline the February 14 date in Ontario, CA, as the tour touches down in Pennywise's Southern California stomping grounds.

Tickets for the newly announced tour dates go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10:00 AM local time in each market at www.DropkickMurphys.com. A ticket presale begins Wednesday, November 15 at 10:00 AM local time. Sign up for the presale ticket code here.

The Boston St. Patrick's Day week celebration begins Thursday, March 14 at Citizens House Of Blues Boston and will be followed by three nights at MGM Music Hall at Fenway: Friday, March 15, Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17. In addition, Saturday, March 16 will feature an intimate daytime Dropkick Murphys VIP Mini-Concert at MGM Music Hall. Kids under 10 get in free to the VIP Mini-Concert with a paid ticketed parent or guardian. Proceeds will benefit the band's nonprofit, The Claddagh Fund.

Dropkick Murphys' St. Patrick's Day Tour 2024 dates

Tue., February 13 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic Wed., February 14 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena * Thu., February 15 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort Sat., February 17 Portland, OR Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds Sun., February 18 Airway Heights, WA Spokane Live Mon., February 19 Bozeman, MT The ELM Tue., February 20 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center Wed., February 21 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center Sat., February 24 Maplewood, MN Myth Live Sun., February 25 Moline, IL The Rust Belt Mon., February 26 Chesterfield, MO The Factory Tue., February 27 Evansville, IN Ford Center Thu., February 29 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works Fri., March 1 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium Sat., March 2 Wheeling, WV WesBanco Arena Sun., March 3 Pikeville, KY Appalachian Wireless Arena Tue., March 5 Lancaster, PA Freedom Hall Wed., March 6 Warren, OH Packard Music Hall Thu., March 7 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena Fri., March 8 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center Theatre Sat., March 9 Binghamton, NY Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Mon., March 11 Poughkeepsie, NY MJN Convention Center Tue., March 12 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena Thu., March 14 Boston, MA Citizens House Of Blues Boston Fri., March 15 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway Sat., March 16 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway ** Sun., March 17 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway ** * Dropkick Murphys & Pennywise co-headline show ** Opener(s) TBA

Dropkick Murphys recently returned to fully electric performances following a pair of critically acclaimed acoustic albums – 2022's This Machine Still Kills Fascists and 2023's Okemah Rising – interpreting the work of Woody Guthrie for a new generation. The albums, recorded in Tulsa with trusted collaborator and producer Ted Hutt, exposed the band to new audiences through airplay on stations like SiriusXM's Outlaw Country, coverage in outlets such as Rolling Stone Country, Paste, CNN, Americana Highways and SPIN, and via Dropkick Murphys' first-ever acoustic, reserved-seating theater tour in 2022.

Dropkick Murphys Okemah Rising band members are: Ken Casey (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, and vocals), James Lynch (guitars and vocals), and Kevin Rheault (bass).

Formed in the South Bay of Los Angeles—a neighborhood with a rich punk-rock history—in 1988, Pennywise went on to amass an international following with their relentless touring and a melodic, high-energy sound fusing classic punk, surf punk, and blistering hardcore. Resolutely working outside the margins of the mainstream, the band--singer Jim Lindberg, guitarist Fletcher Dragge, drummer Byron McMackin, and bassist Randy Bradbury--has emerged as an enduringly vibrant staple on SoCal radio airwaves and the worldwide festival circuit.