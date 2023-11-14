Dropkick Murphys Set U.S. St. Patrick's Day Tour 2024 With Special Guests Pennywise & The Scratch

Tickets for the newly announced tour dates go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10:00 AM local time.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Dropkick Murphys have announced the full itinerary for their 2024 U.S. St. Patrick's Day Tour. All dates will feature punk legends Pennywise as special guests, with hotly-tipped Dublin rock band The Scratch opening the shows through March 15. Openers for the March 16 and March 17 shows at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston will be announced soon.

The annual trek kicks off February 13 in San Jose, CA and runs through the always-sold-out Boston hometown run of dates (March 14-17) culminating on St. Patrick's Day. Dropkick Murphys and Pennywise co-headline the February 14 date in Ontario, CA, as the tour touches down in Pennywise's Southern California stomping grounds.

Tickets for the newly announced tour dates go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10:00 AM local time in each market at www.DropkickMurphys.com. A ticket presale begins Wednesday, November 15 at 10:00 AM local time. Sign up for the presale ticket code here.

The Boston St. Patrick's Day week celebration begins Thursday, March 14 at Citizens House Of Blues Boston and will be followed by three nights at MGM Music Hall at Fenway: Friday, March 15, Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17. In addition, Saturday, March 16 will feature an intimate daytime Dropkick Murphys VIP Mini-Concert at MGM Music Hall. Kids under 10 get in free to the VIP Mini-Concert with a paid ticketed parent or guardian. Proceeds will benefit the band's nonprofit, The Claddagh Fund.

Dropkick Murphys' St. Patrick's Day Tour 2024 dates

Tue., February 13

San Jose, CA

San Jose Civic

Wed., February 14

Ontario, CA

Toyota Arena *

Thu., February 15

Reno, NV

Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

Sat., February 17

Portland, OR

Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Sun., February 18

Airway Heights, WA

Spokane Live

Mon., February 19

Bozeman, MT

The ELM

Tue., February 20

Casper, WY

Ford Wyoming Center

Wed., February 21

Idaho Falls, ID

Mountain America Center

Sat., February 24

Maplewood, MN

Myth Live

Sun., February 25

Moline, IL

The Rust Belt

Mon., February 26

Chesterfield, MO

The Factory

Tue., February 27

Evansville, IN

Ford Center

Thu., February 29

Nashville, TN

Marathon Music Works

Fri., March 1

Columbia, SC

Township Auditorium

Sat., March 2

Wheeling, WV

WesBanco Arena

Sun., March 3

Pikeville, KY

Appalachian Wireless Arena

Tue., March 5

Lancaster, PA

Freedom Hall

Wed., March 6

Warren, OH

Packard Music Hall

Thu., March 7

Norfolk, VA

Chartway Arena

Fri., March 8

State College, PA

Bryce Jordan Center Theatre

Sat., March 9

Binghamton, NY

Visions Veterans Memorial Arena

Mon., March 11

Poughkeepsie, NY

MJN Convention Center

Tue., March 12

Portland, ME

Cross Insurance Arena

Thu., March 14

Boston, MA

Citizens House Of Blues Boston

Fri., March 15

Boston, MA

MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat., March 16

Boston, MA

MGM Music Hall at Fenway **

Sun., March 17

Boston, MA

MGM Music Hall at Fenway **

* Dropkick Murphys & Pennywise co-headline show

  

** Opener(s) TBA

Dropkick Murphys recently returned to fully electric performances following a pair of critically acclaimed acoustic albums – 2022's This Machine Still Kills Fascists and 2023's Okemah Rising – interpreting the work of Woody Guthrie for a new generation. The albums, recorded in Tulsa with trusted collaborator and producer Ted Hutt, exposed the band to new audiences through airplay on stations like SiriusXM's Outlaw Country, coverage in outlets such as Rolling Stone Country, Paste, CNN, Americana Highways and SPIN, and via Dropkick Murphys' first-ever acoustic, reserved-seating theater tour in 2022.

Dropkick Murphys Okemah Rising band members are: Ken Casey (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, and vocals), James Lynch (guitars and vocals), and Kevin Rheault (bass).

Formed in the South Bay of Los Angeles—a neighborhood with a rich punk-rock history—in 1988, Pennywise went on to amass an international following with their relentless touring and a melodic, high-energy sound fusing classic punk, surf punk, and blistering hardcore. Resolutely working outside the margins of the mainstream, the band--singer Jim Lindberg, guitarist Fletcher Dragge, drummer Byron McMackin, and bassist Randy Bradbury--has emerged as an enduringly vibrant staple on SoCal radio airwaves and the worldwide festival circuit.



