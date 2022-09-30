Driveaway Release New Single 'Wishing Well'

In the infamous words of LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy, Florida indie-pop band Driveaway have metaphorically "sold their turntables and bought guitars" on today's release of "Wishing Well."

Stepping out from their typical synth-driven indie pop earworms, today's single dials up the angst and let's the guitar and drums take center stage. Lyrically, the song documents too many days bleeding together from putting on a front for others and where that breaking point lies.

Driveaway's first release since their May EP Feel Better Soon, the band decided to embrace the discomfort of giving up their instinctual tendency to create perfectly polished music. This approach to surrendering control paid off in spades as the band recently entranced the crowd at Playground Music Festival with their new unrestrained approach.

On the single, lead singer Trenton Ropp said, "Recently we've all been listening to heavier rock music, so that led to us trying out heavier tones with our guitar parts. We were surprised to find that the rawer, driven guitar tones spawned a lot of melodies and parts that we never would have made otherwise in the writing room (our living room)!"

He continues, "In songs before this, we were getting very detail-oriented with recordings, very carefully polishing all of our synth and guitar tones to a T. Although I do love that style of production, the discomfort that comes with incorporating raw tones and sounds based purely on gut reaction is extremely exciting for us right now."

Based in the enigmatic state of Florida, Driveaway is a four-piece indie-pop band built up by Tanner Ropp (bass), Kyle Tapley (guitar), Daniel Po (drums) and Trenton Ropp (vocals). Known for their anxiously honest lyrics, knack for the exploratory, and the unorthodox sense of community surrounding their live shows, the band has built a devout following off of their undying sincerity.

Writing and recording everything from their home studio, the band has a hand in every step along the way of releasing music, resulting in a sound that is a sonic representation of where all four members intersect. Pairing lyrics that are transparently heavy with soaring indie pop guitars and dynamic arrangements, the result is something meant to be shouted while driving down the highway.

Earlier in 2022, Driveaway released their EP Feel Better Soon, which helped to push their catalogue to over half a million streams on Spotify alone. "Wishing Well" is the band's first single since the EP and ushers in a new era for a band truly hitting their stride.

Watch the visualizer for the single here: