Driftwood Soldier's New Album 'Stay Ahead of the Wolf' Out Now

Congratulations to Driftwood Soldier whose new album Stay Ahead of the Wolf is out today. Over the last three months, the inimitably gritty, gutterfolk duo from Philadelphia have released three singles and drawn acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Glide Magazine, Americana Highways and more. Owen Lyman-Schmidt's guttural, gravely voice and raging mandolin growling atop Bobby Szafranski's ominously tempered bass compose the band's distinct sonic-scape, which they skillfully enage to drive tales of injustice with force. Stay Ahead of the Wolf was produced with Erin McKeown, mixed by Ted Hutt (Old Crow Medicine Show, Devil Makes Three, Lucero, Violent Femmes) and mastered by Ryan Schwab (The Districts, Hop Along, Ron Gallo).

Earlier this week, Driftwood Soldier launched their album release tour with a hometown show in Philadelphia. They'll continue down the East Coast this month, hitting major markets including New York and DC along the way. Full list of dates is detailed below.

DRIFTWOOD SOLDIER

STAY AHEAD OF THE WOLF

TRACKLIST

1. All My Friends

2. You Gotta Say

3. John Henry

4. Put Me Down

5. Sunnyside

6. Marietta

7. Banker and a Liar

8. If It's Not Obvious

9. Old Man Catfish

10. When It Ends

11. Topeka

12. Blue Way

TOUR



October 18: Portland ME @ The Apohadion Theater w/ Juniper Ginger and Worried Well

October 19: Providence RI @ The Parlour w/ Allysen Callery, Mountainess, and Bible Studies

October 20: Kinsgton NY @ The Beverly w/ Maggie Carson

October 22: Plattsburgh NY @ The Monopole Bar

October 23: Burlington VT @ The Lamp Club Light Shop w/ Eric George

October 24: Nashua NH @ The Riverwalk Cafe w/ The Burning Hell

October 26: Newport RI @ Pour Judgment w/ Nate Farrar

October 27: New York NY @ Rockwood Music Hall Stage 3

November 9: Durham NC @ Arcana

November 10: Washington DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse w/ Minks Miracle Medicine

November 16: Portsmouth NH @ Book & Bar w/ Worried Well

November 22: Pittsburgh PA @ Hambones w/ Jack of Spades and Merissa Erin

November 23: Lancaster PA @ Tellus 360 w/ Vinegar Creek Constituency

PHOTO CREDIT: LIZ KROSS





