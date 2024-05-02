Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Release 'Soul's A Camera'

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors are on tour now.
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have released a reflective new single, “Soul’s A Camera”.
Recorded during the Strangers No More album sessions, the new song will be one of the featured tracks on the band’s recently announced Strangers No More Volume II LP – due out September 12th.
On “Soul’s A Camera” Holcomb shared, “Our minds and stories are full of trinkets, photographs, snapshot memories, faded lives, sounds, smells… Here are some of mine, that are all a camera into who I am and who I have become. The soul is indeed a camera.”
The new single comes as the band is in the midst of their sold-out US headline tour, their first extensive run in support of last Spring’s Strangers No More album release. The song also follows “For Some Reason” – a song Holcomb recorded with the tour opener and Juno Award winning Canadian artist Donovan Woods.
Holcomb and his band – Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys) – have been on a roll since the release of Strangers No More in June 2023. They kicked things off with a return to Bonnaroo followed by a direct support slot for Darius Rucker, some headline shows, a short run with The Head and The Heart, and a January UK solo tour for Holcomb who spent February on the road with his wife Ellie Holcomb. On the TV front, they returned to CBS Saturday Morning in July, made their debut on Live with Kelly & Mark in October (and were invited back in December!), made their Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut on November 23rd, and joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February 2024.
Thanks in part to their #1 Americana single “Find Your People” from Strangers No More, the band gained more than 5 MILLION new listeners on Spotify alone and are currently starting to find some major love on TikTok! They also had their single “Dance With Everybody” get tapped for the NCAA March Madness National TV Commercial – watch HERE. This clip aired extensively on TBS, CBS, TNT, and truTV as well as across all the NCAA apps and gave the song a 435% jump in Shazams, making it the band’s second most popular song from the new album following “Find Your People.”
As the headline tour continues through most of May, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors are excited to get Strangers No More Volume II out into the world in September. The LP features another 10 songs including today’s single “Soul’s A Camera,” March’s Southern rocker “Suffering,” December’s heartfelt ballad “Way Back When,” and the as yet to be released “Burn” featuring the rare return of Ellie Holcomb. Catch Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors on tour now with Woods (confirmed dates below), and look for Strangers No More Volume II on September 12th.
May 3 in Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall
May 4 in Salt Lake City, UT at The Commonwealth Room
May 6 in Portland, OR at Revolution Hall
May 7 in Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre
May 9 in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore
May 11 in Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre
May 12 in Solana Beach, CA at Belly Up Tavern
May 15 in Lincoln, NE at Pinebowl Amphitheatre%
May 17 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman
May 18 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman
May 31 in Kerrville, TX at Kerrville Folk Festival
July 21 in Steamboat Springs, CO at Strings Music Festival
July 22nd in Dillon, CO at Dillon Amphitheater
July 26 in White Sulfur Springs, MT at Red Ants Pants Music Festival (Main Stage)
August 25 in Leicestershire, UK at Long Road Festival
% Opening for Willie Nelson
