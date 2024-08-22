Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Release Slow Jam Single 'Easy Together'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors bring you a slow jam with their latest single “Easy Together." The song features soulful melodies and emotional lyrics and follows last month’s Southern scorcher “Burn” featuring Ellie Holcomb. Both songs, along with May’s reflective “Soul’s A Camera,” March’s Southern rocker “Suffering,” and December’s heartfelt ballad “Way Back When,” will be featured on the band’s forthcoming LP Strangers No More Volume Two that is due out September 12th.

Strangers No More Volume Two was recorded during the Strangers No More album sessions in Asheville, NC. The band originally recorded a total of 21 songs across two weeks and Holcomb has been hard at work putting the finishing touches on this LP of 10 additional tracks. Volume Two continues the themes of love, community, and personal reflection and features songs that explore a range of emotions and experiences, from love and loss to the passage of time and human connections. Strangers No More Volume Two features the same soulful and Americana sounds that fans have come to expect, while also incorporating elements that push Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors music in new directions.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have spent the past year on the road supporting Strangers No More, their ninth full-length that features the group’s first #1 Americana single “Find Your People.” The single had a huge spike in streams this past Spring thanks to Instagram Reels and TikTok, where the song peaked at #2 on TikTok’s popular chart and broke into the Top 50 (#49) on the Billboard TikTok chart. The success of the album and single also helped the band reach a new career milestone in May when they celebrated more than 500 million global streams.

On the touring front Holcomb and his band – Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys) – kicked things off in June 2023 with a return to Bonnaroo followed by a direct support slot for Darius Rucker, headline shows, a short run with The Head and The Heart, and a January UK solo tour for Holcomb who spent February on the road with his wife Ellie Holcomb. On the TV front, they returned to CBS Saturday Morning in July, made their debut on Live with Kelly & Mark in October, made their Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut on November 23rd, and joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February 2024.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have some more headline dates on the horizon as well as some festivals. See below for currently confirmed dates and check HERE for the most up-to-date tour dates.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates:

August 23-24 in Tønder, Denmark at Tønder Festival

August 25 in Leicestershire, UK at Long Road Festival

September 14 in Annapolis, MD at Maryland Hall (Annapolis Songwriters Fest)

September 29 in Bridgeport, CT at Soundside Music Festival

October 6 in Memphis, TN at Mempho Music Festival

October 15 in Dallas, TX at Texas State Fair

