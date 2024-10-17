Drew & Ellie Holcomb Reveal New Studio Album; Title Track Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drew & Ellie Holcomb have announced the January 24th release of their new full-length studio album Memory Bank. The couple, who have pursued their separate and equally successful career paths over the last decade plus, dedicated time to writing together earlier this year when out on one of their annual You & Me tours.

The result is an album that finds these creative partners sharing the spotlight equally, which can be heard on the album’s title track “Memory Bank,” out now. Listen below and watch the official music video directed by Carl Diebold (Patty Griffin, Loretta Lynn) HERE. In addition, Drew & Ellie are announcing their biggest US headline tour to date kicking off on February 5th at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile, AL and culminating in Nashville, TN at the Ryman Auditorium on May 3rd.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb first met while Drew, a native Memphian, and Ellie, a native Nashvillian, were attending school together at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. When Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors originally formed in 2005, Ellie was a full-time member. The couple married in 2006 and in 2012, Ellie left the group to pursue a solo career. She has since gone on to release three studio albums of her own including her critically acclaimed 2021 LP Canyon. Ellie is a 4x GMA Dove Award winner and best-selling author, having written three children’s books and a devotional selling a combined 500K copies. Drew and the band released 10 studio albums, including their recent critically acclaimed Strangers No More LP in June 2023 and Strangers No More Volume Two LP in September 2024. In addition, the band had their first #1 Americana hit with “Find Your People” from Strangers No More and reached a new career milestone this year with 500M career streams.

Over the course of their individual career paths, the couple has continued to collaborate personally – adding three beautiful children to their family – and professionally – putting out singles, an EP and 2022’s Coming Home: A Collection of Songs album, as well as touring together regularly and continuing to release heartwarming Americana and folk tunes that weave stories of life, love, hope, and resilience. With over 1 BILLION combined streams, Drew & Ellie are excited to be releasing their first fully collaborative album of cowrites. The intentionality they approached Memory Bank with can be heard throughout the 13 tracks, that give the listener a view into their shared lives. The album will be followed by a 2025 headline tour, their biggest to date, with all confirmed dates below.

Tour Dates

Feb 5 at Saenger Theatre in Mobile, AL

Feb 6 at Albany Municipal Auditorium in Albany, GA

Feb 7 at The Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN

Feb 8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, TN

Feb 11 at House of Blues Orlando in Orlando, FL

Feb 13 at Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, FL

Feb 14 at Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta, GA

Feb 15 at Mississippi State University - Riley Center in Meridian, MS

Feb 16 at Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, AL

Feb 18 at Knight Theatre in Charlotte, NC

Feb 19 at Newberry Opera House in Newberry, SC

Feb 20 at Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC

Feb 22 at Sony Hall in New York, NY

Feb 23 at Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC

Feb 25 at Kent State Univ. at Tuscarawas - Performing Arts Ctr in New Philadelphia, OH

Feb 26 at Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, OH

Feb 28 at Flagstar Strand Theatre For The Performing of Arts in Pontiac, MI

Mar 1 at Blue Gate Theater in Shipshewana, IN

Mar 2 at The Fitzgerald Theater in Saint Paul, MN

Mar 4 at Barrymore Theatre in Madison, WI

Mar 6 at The Englert Theatre in Iowa City, IA

Mar 7 at Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts in Salina, KS

Mar 8 at The Sheldon Concert Hall in St. Louis, MO

Mar 9 at Northwestern University - Cahn Auditorium in Evanston, IL

Mar 27 at The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

Mar 28 at Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX

Mar 29 at Majestic Theatre in Dallas, TX

Apr 2 at Uptown Theatre in Napa, CA

Apr 3 at The Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, CA

Apr 4 at House of Blues Anaheim in Anaheim, CA

Apr 6 at Humphrey's in San Diego, CA

May 3 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

Comments