Dream Pop Inspired Album, 'Lost World,' from Artist I AM SNOW ANGEL is Out Today

New York-based multi-instrumentalist, producer and sound designer I AM SNOW ANGEL, aka Julie Kathryn, released her new album Lost World today.

At the height of the pandemic Kathryn left New York City, moving to northern Westchester County. While Kathryn has been more isolated at times in the past, relocating to the Hudson Valley gave her a renewed sense of space. It was there, where she cared for her infant son during the day and allowed her mind to wander and explore at night, that she crafted the songs that would become Lost World.

Like all of us, Kathryn grappled with the same issues that have set the world on fire for the last two years. On Falling Down to the Earth and elegy, her EPs released in 2021, she explored ambient soundscapes. After that, she was ready for an exercise in pure pop, albeit with expansive soundscapes informed by her work as a producer for other artists and sound designer.

But while creation was physically solitary, Kathryn wasn't creating alone. As she recalls, the time was filled with unexpected connections when she began collaborating with producer Charles Newman (The Magnetic Fields) and musician/composer J.J. Appleton. As the three began to exchange ideas and tracks across three different cities that would eventually become three tracks on the final album, she knew she had found her people. With the help of this support team, Kathryn was given the space to dream big, and Lost World's dream pop is populated with images, many that play out like short stories.

"In the before times, I was producing for a lot of other artists and so that would be my collaborative time," says Kathryn. "When the pandemic happened, and I felt shut off from the world, I started craving that collaboration and found it with people that I'd never worked with before. They're such good friends and pros. It really got me through the winter lockdown."