Alt-Pop Artist Fiona Grey Releases New Track 'High Low'

Boundary-breaking pop sensation Fiona Grey is back with introspective prowess in her highly anticipated single "High Low". Courageously exploring the duality of existence, "High Low" is inspired by her own experience with extremely high 'highs' and devastatingly low 'lows'. Reflecting on personal tragedies and triumphs, Grey shares, "The biggest thing I was taking in was the ways in which - if you've experienced a lot of low moments in life, in some ways you're able to appreciate the beauty of life more."

"Stared at the wall, I got hit by reality, Can't rebuild my life if I'm replaying tragedy /Gonna re-write the reason to keep on just keep keep keeping on" ~ "High Low"

Grey's contemplative journey is deeply rooted in her own experiences of loss and love. "I lost my sibling in 2019 and the next year, I lost my best friend," she reveals. "You never get used to grief." Through "High Low," Grey invites listeners into her world of emotional depth and resilience, where even amidst heartache, there's a profound appreciation for life's fleeting beauty. The accompanying music video for "High Low" serves as a visual metaphor for the complexities of human emotion. Grey seamlessly navigates through different worlds, each representing a facet of the human experience - from the raw intensity of grief to the euphoria of newfound love. Through captivating imagery and evocative choreography, Grey brings her message of duality to life.

As one of LA Weekly's "Best Pop Artists in LA" and a darling of the indie music scene, Fiona Grey has carved out a niche for herself with her electrifying live performances and thought-provoking lyrics. From sold-out shows at iconic venues like LA's Troubadour to sharing the stage with the likes of Charli XCX and KITTEN, Grey continues to push the boundaries of pop music with her distinct blend of theatrics and self-reflection. "High Low" marks a new chapter in Fiona Grey's musical journey, one that is defined by clarity, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to authenticity. With its infectious hooks and heartfelt lyrics, "High Low" is poised to become the anthem for anyone grappling with the emotional rollercoaster that is life.

Watch the Official Music Video for "High Low"!

