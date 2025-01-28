Dr. Zhivegas Details Farewell 30th Anniversary Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dr. Zhivegas, the St. Louis dance party icons, have announced “The Last Dance with DRZ,” a limited run of celebratory shows marking their 30th anniversary. Known for their electrifying performances and legendary disco funk revue, this will be the last chance for fans to experience the magic of Dr. Zhivegas live as they revisit the era-defining sound that made them one of the hardest-working bands in the United States.

From sold-out shows in St. Louis and Kansas City to the bright lights of Las Vegas, Dr. Zhivegas has reigned supreme over the past three decades as a premier live act, captivating audiences with their signature high-energy performances. With an impressive résumé that includes corporate galas, civic festivals, and casino showrooms, the band’s 30th-anniversary tour is set to be a dazzling celebration of their unparalleled legacy.

Each show will feature the iconic big band disco funk revue that launched Dr. Zhivegas to stardom—a full-circle moment for fans and newcomers alike.

Tour Dates

February 15 – Old Rock House, St. Louis, MO

March 8 – Brewskeez, O’Fallon, MO

March 28 – The Blue Note, Columbia, MO

April 11 & 12 – Sky Music Lounge, Ballwin, MO

April 19 – Miner Theater, Collinsville, IL

May 30 & 31 – Trainwreck Saloon, Westport, MO

June 20 – Lazy Gators, Lake of the Ozarks, MO

July 18 – Chesterfield Amphitheater, Chesterfield, MO

October 24 – Delmar Hall, St. Louis, MO

November 21 & 22 – Sky Music Lounge, Ballwin, MO

November 29 – Brewskeez, O’Fallon, MO

December 19-21 – Westport Playhouse Christmas Show, St. Louis, MO

December 31 – Old Rock House, St. Louis, MO (New Year’s Eve Show)

Dr. Zhivegas’ enduring legacy is built on more than 200 performances a year, a Las Vegas residency, and sold-out theater shows. The band’s more recent success includes their tribute to Prince & The Revolution, solidifying their reputation as a regional talent buyer’s top choice.

From private corporate events to civic celebrations, Dr. Zhivegas has worked with an impressive array of clients, including MGM Resorts International, Anheuser-Busch, and the St. Louis Cardinals, among others. Their performances have left a lasting impression on audiences nationwide, and this final tour will showcase everything fans have come to love about the band.

This is more than just a tour—it’s a celebration of 30 years of unforgettable music, passion, and the unbreakable bond between Dr. Zhivegas and their fans. Whether you’ve danced with them since the beginning or are just discovering their magic, “The Last Dance with DRZ” promises to be an unforgettable experience.

