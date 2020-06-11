Double Identity Release New Single 'Your Anything'

Chicago-based pop rock band Double Identity have released their new single "Your Anything," available on all digital platforms NOW.

Listen below!

The energetic duo previously shared their last release in 2019. Bouncy and upbeat, "Your Anything" continues to cement Double Identity's style as fun, yet lyrically in depth. The track delves into the reclamation of personal power after escaping an abusive relationship, and although young, members Courtney and Arden Kurhayez are incredibly introspective. About the single, member Arden states:

"This song developed out of the aftermath of an abusive relationship and was one of the first steps towards taking power back from someone who should have never had it in the first place. It's a way of saying you don't want to be anything to someone - not an ex, or even a memory to look back on - and signifies being fed up with and stepping away from someone's abusive, looping behavior when it shouldn't have to apply to you anymore."

Double Identity is a pop/rock band comprised of 21-year-old twin sisters Courtney Kurhayez (vocals/drums) and Arden Kurhayez (vocals/guitar). They began playing music at five years old and have been performing in and around the Chicagoland area for more than a decade. In 2018, the duo released their debut EP, 'Small Talk,' followed up by a single, 'Everything Reminds Me of You' in 2019.

