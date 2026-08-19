Dos Santos Release "El Lobo" Single, Announce Fall/Winter Tour Dates

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Dos Santos have released 'El Lobo,' the final single ahead of the Chicago alt-Latin quintet's fourth album, Es Amor, out August 28 via Otherly Love.

'El Lobo' ('The Wolf') was among the last songs written for the album and draws its imagery from the desert landscape of West Texas, where bandleader Alex E. Chávez grew up. Speaking with FLOOD, who premiered the track, Chávez said: 'And the story conveyed is about crossing that terrain as a stranger, as a traveler, as a migrant (embodied in the figure of the wolf), and both the vulnerability of that experience—the literal exposure to the elements—and the necessity of leaning against memory, hope, and love to get you through, as you leave one home in search of another.'

With guitar work that evokes the American West and falsetto vocals that channel a wolf's howl, 'El Lobo' leans into the melancholic, moody approach to cumbia that has become a Dos Santos staple. Its story of migration, memory, and the search for home speaks to the deeper currents running throughout Es Amor.

Es Amor is out everywhere on 8.28.2026.

Dos Santos will be performing all throughout the Fall and Winter. Tickets are available at dossantoschi.com.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...