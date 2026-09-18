Frankie Rose, RAILCARD, and Strawberry Hands Release New Albums
Frankie Rose and RAILCARD each share new music videos alongside tour dates across North America and the UK.
Frankie Rose, RAILCARD, and Strawberry Hands have each released new albums, out today, alongside new music videos from Frankie Rose and RAILCARD and tour dates across North America and the UK.
Frankie Rose - HILA
Frankie Rose has released her new album HILA on Born Losers / Night School, along with a new music video for 'Best Of Times.'
The album can be streamed here.
Frankie Rose Tour Dates
Sep-19 Detroit MI El Club *
Sep-20 Toronto ON Danforth Music Hall *
Sep-21 Montreal QC Fairmont Theatre *
Sep-22 Boston MA The Paradise Rock Club *
Sep-23 Philadelphia PA Union Transfer *
Sep-25 Silver Spring MD The Fillmore Silver Spring *
Sep-26 Brooklyn NY Brooklyn Steel *
*=w/ The Charlatans UK
RAILCARD - TWO STEPS AT A TIME
RAILCARD has released its debut album, Two Steps At A Time, on Slumberland / Skep Wax, along with a new music video for 'When You Say You Love Me Something's Wrong.' The band brings together Rachel Love of DOLLY MIXTURE with Ian Button and Peter Momtchiloff of HEAVENLY.
The album can be streamed here.
RAILCARD Tour Dates
19 Sep - RAMSGATE, UK - Queen Charlotte
20 Sep - LONDON, UK - Lexington (matinee album release show!)
25 Sep - BRISTOL, UK - The Croft
26 Sep - COVENTRY, UK - Just Dropped In
10 Oct - SHEFFIELD, UK - Sidney and Matilda (matinee)
06 Nov - EDINBURGH, UK - Leith Depot
07 Nov - MANCHESTER, UK - Klondyke Bowls Club
14 Nov - RAMSGATE, UK - Ramsgate Music Hall
Strawberry Hands - A Jazz Blessing For The Animal
Strawberry Hands has released the new album A Jazz Blessing For The Animal on Otherly Love. The album can be streamed here.
Strawberry Hands Tour Dates
9/18/2026 Los Angeles, CA Permanent Records
9/19/2026 Santa Cruz, CA Sub Rosa
9/20/2026 San Francisco, CA Adobe Books
9/21/2026 Portland, OR Turn Turn Turn
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...