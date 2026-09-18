Frankie Rose, RAILCARD, and Strawberry Hands Release New Albums

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Frankie Rose, RAILCARD, and Strawberry Hands have each released new albums, out today, alongside new music videos from Frankie Rose and RAILCARD and tour dates across North America and the UK.

Frankie Rose - HILA

Frankie Rose has released her new album HILA on Born Losers / Night School, along with a new music video for 'Best Of Times.'

The album can be streamed here.

Sep-19 Detroit MI El Club *

Sep-20 Toronto ON Danforth Music Hall *

Sep-21 Montreal QC Fairmont Theatre *

Sep-22 Boston MA The Paradise Rock Club *

Sep-23 Philadelphia PA Union Transfer *

Sep-25 Silver Spring MD The Fillmore Silver Spring *

Sep-26 Brooklyn NY Brooklyn Steel *

*=w/ The Charlatans UK

RAILCARD - TWO STEPS AT A TIME

RAILCARD has released its debut album, Two Steps At A Time, on Slumberland / Skep Wax, along with a new music video for 'When You Say You Love Me Something's Wrong.' The band brings together Rachel Love of DOLLY MIXTURE with Ian Button and Peter Momtchiloff of HEAVENLY.

The album can be streamed here.

19 Sep - RAMSGATE, UK - Queen Charlotte

20 Sep - LONDON, UK - Lexington (matinee album release show!)

25 Sep - BRISTOL, UK - The Croft

26 Sep - COVENTRY, UK - Just Dropped In

10 Oct - SHEFFIELD, UK - Sidney and Matilda (matinee)

06 Nov - EDINBURGH, UK - Leith Depot

07 Nov - MANCHESTER, UK - Klondyke Bowls Club

14 Nov - RAMSGATE, UK - Ramsgate Music Hall

Strawberry Hands - A Jazz Blessing For The Animal

Strawberry Hands has released the new album A Jazz Blessing For The Animal on Otherly Love. The album can be streamed here.

9/18/2026 Los Angeles, CA Permanent Records

9/19/2026 Santa Cruz, CA Sub Rosa

9/20/2026 San Francisco, CA Adobe Books

9/21/2026 Portland, OR Turn Turn Turn

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