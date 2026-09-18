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Frankie Rose, RAILCARD, and Strawberry Hands Release New Albums

Frankie Rose and RAILCARD each share new music videos alongside tour dates across North America and the UK.

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Frankie Rose, RAILCARD, and Strawberry Hands Release New Albums

Frankie Rose, RAILCARD, and Strawberry Hands have each released new albums, out today, alongside new music videos from Frankie Rose and RAILCARD and tour dates across North America and the UK.

Frankie Rose - HILA

Frankie Rose has released her new album HILA on Born Losers / Night School, along with a new music video for 'Best Of Times.'

The album can be streamed here.

Frankie Rose Tour Dates

Sep-19 Detroit MI El Club *

Sep-20 Toronto ON Danforth Music Hall *

Sep-21 Montreal QC Fairmont Theatre *

Sep-22 Boston MA The Paradise Rock Club *

Sep-23 Philadelphia PA Union Transfer *

Sep-25 Silver Spring MD The Fillmore Silver Spring *

Sep-26 Brooklyn NY Brooklyn Steel *

*=w/ The Charlatans UK

RAILCARD - TWO STEPS AT A TIME

RAILCARD has released its debut album, Two Steps At A Time, on Slumberland / Skep Wax, along with a new music video for 'When You Say You Love Me Something's Wrong.' The band brings together Rachel Love of DOLLY MIXTURE with Ian Button and Peter Momtchiloff of HEAVENLY.

The album can be streamed here.

RAILCARD Tour Dates

19 Sep - RAMSGATE, UK - Queen Charlotte

20 Sep - LONDON, UK - Lexington (matinee album release show!)

25 Sep - BRISTOL, UK - The Croft

26 Sep - COVENTRY, UK - Just Dropped In

10 Oct - SHEFFIELD, UK - Sidney and Matilda (matinee)

06 Nov - EDINBURGH, UK - Leith Depot

07 Nov - MANCHESTER, UK - Klondyke Bowls Club

14 Nov - RAMSGATE, UK - Ramsgate Music Hall

Strawberry Hands - A Jazz Blessing For The Animal

Strawberry Hands has released the new album A Jazz Blessing For The Animal on Otherly Love. The album can be streamed here.

Strawberry Hands Tour Dates

9/18/2026 Los Angeles, CA Permanent Records

9/19/2026 Santa Cruz, CA Sub Rosa

9/20/2026 San Francisco, CA Adobe Books

9/21/2026 Portland, OR Turn Turn Turn

Recent Articles
Photos: FRANKIE ROSE to Tour North America With THE CHARLATANS UK This Fall
Photos: FRANKIE ROSE to Tour North America With THE CHARLATANS UK This Fall
9/4/2026
Frankie Rose Releases HILA Album Sept. 18, 2026
Frankie Rose Releases HILA Album Sept. 18, 2026
9/14/2026
Frankie Rose to Release New Album HILA via Born Losers/Night School
Frankie Rose to Release New Album HILA via Born Losers/Night School
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