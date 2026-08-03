NOMON to Perform in Philly; New Music From Dos Santos, Strawberry Hands

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A new roundup of music news touches on activity in the Philadelphia area, including a performance from NOMON and new music from Dos Santos, Strawberry Hands, and Maryam Turkey.

NOMON is set to perform live in Philadelphia this Thursday, August 6th, with Mikel Patrick Avery.

NOMON is the electro-percussion duo of sisters Shayna and Nava Dunkelman, united by a shared vision to expand how percussion can speak, move, and connect. They are driven by curiosity, exploring rhythm not only as sound, but as energy, gesture, and emotion. They believe percussion can embody both structure and freedom, precision and vulnerability.

'The melodious fusion Shayna and Nava Dunkelman create — of futuristic pop, synthpop and industrial and percussive music—pack a wallop, thumping and thwacking with body-moving, inducing momentum. The music here is loaded with cerebral bangers bathed in a radiant sheen and it's apparent that each glittering synthesizer swoosh, blip and streak, percussive pirouette and polyrhythmic pulsation was meticulously constructed.'

- New York City Jazz Record

Otherly Love released NOMON's debut full-length Echoes of Breakage digitally and on limited cassette tape this past winter.

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