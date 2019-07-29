Dopapod Releases Live Album LIVE AT THE CAPITOL THEATRE

After taking a restorative hiatus in 2018, Dopapod reunited in 2019 with a career highlight show at the historic Capitol Theatre. The show was recorded by studio engineer Jason "Jocko" Randall and captured the magical musical chemistry that emits when Dopapod-composed of Eli Winderman (keys and vocals), Rob Compa (guitar and vocals), Chuck Jones (bass), and Neal "Fro" Evans (drums)- hits the stage. Dopapod's "Live At The Capitol Theatre" is available now across all digital platforms online at https://fanlink.to/liveatthecap.

"April 27th, 2019 will be a night that will forever live in the part of my brain where my most cherished memories live," says keyboardist Eli Winderman. "That place in my head where I can go and it will always just give me a little feeling of gratitude and appreciation for life."

"You know those times when you have so much fun and experience such pure joy and bliss that you almost don't even remember the whole thing? That's what happened to me and that's why I'm excited to put this album out and see what really happened," added drummer Neal Evans. "Being in a band is one of the most incredible experiences a human can have. It has so many of the things that people need to be happy: camaraderie creativity adventure the unknown stinky van smells etc... It also contains some patterns of living that really can wear you down physically and psychologically. Taking a break from the band was necessary for us as people but it was a complete gamble as a band. We didn't know what would happen and we still don't know what will happen! What I do know is that on April 27th, 2019 the Capitol Theatre was brimming with love and excitement for a band and the community surrounding it. It was a truly magical feeling that everyone seemed to be connected to and feeding off of."

Since forming at Berklee College Of Music in 2007, Dopapod has racked up an enviable list of accomplishments: a flourishing fanbase across the country, yearly show counts tallying into the hundreds, and high-profile appearances at festivals like Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Summer Camp, High Sierra, and more. Most recently, after the hiatus, in spring 2019, the group released "Emit Time", the band's sixth studio album, to much critical acclaim.

Dopapod will be touring throughout the summer appearing on The Peach Music Festival, The Werk Out Music and Arts Festival, The Ogden Theatre + VIP show at Ophelia's Electric Soap Box.

Dopapod has also opened up the vaults to release over 100+ live recordings of live performances from their catalog on www.nugs.net. The updated catalog of live shows can be found here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You