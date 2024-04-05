Doodles and Pharrell Williams Tease Special Project, Set to Release This Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Doodles, a next-generation art and entertainment company, together with Pharrell Williams, teased the launch of Dullsville and The Doodleverse, a groundbreaking animation experience.

The special will be directed by Burnt Toast and produced by internal creative studio, Golden Wolf.

The experience, set to fully launch later this year, bridges Doodles’ iconic style with a revolutionary and cinematic format, and will be anchored by the release of three Doodles Records music videos featuring tracks from Lil Wayne and Coi Leray.

More details, including other prominent collaborators and featured artists, will be revealed soon.

