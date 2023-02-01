Donnie Doolittle Announces Self-Titled Album

North Carolina artist Donnie Doolittle makes distinctively moody, synth-driven anthems that hover between dark retro-pop and melancholic rock-and-roll. Over the past half-decade he's earned a following for his playful approach to darkness, blending bright, poppy melodies into ominous soundscapes with cinematic sensibility.

Called everything from "Southern New-Wave" to "Goth Americana" by the press, his genre-bending sound has drawn comparisons to singular acts like Orville Peck, Leonard Cohen, Nick Cave, and Iggy Pop, with releases accompanied by carefully-honed imagery and thematic narrative videos engaging a range of senses.

"I want to provide a full experience-to use my resources to create a palpable ambiance," he says. Today, Donnie announces his debut self-titled LP, Donnie Doolittle, available for purchase as a Double LP and on all digital streaming platforms April 7, 2023.

In celebration of this announcement, Donnie has released a new single and video entitled "Resurrect Me." Of the song's inspiration, Donnie explains: "I started writing this song after learning about so-called "resurrection men", body snatchers in the 18th and 19th centuries that would exhume corpses from graveyards and sell them to medical schools for research and teaching purposes. I was interested in the idea of someone seeing value in these buried and abandoned vessels, and putting in the work to give them a second chance at showing their worth above ground. I related to the dead people in this scenario."

Along with overseeing the detailed production of each track, Doolittle worked with N.C. producer/director Josh Rob Thomas to create the hilariously dark & compelling video for "Resurrect Me."

Doolittle adds: "As heavy as the inspiration was, I thought we could lighten the mood with the video. Influenced by absurd films like Weekend at Bernie's (which didn't age too well) and Swiss Army Man, we took my corpse on an adventure with a rotating cast of companions. Fun was had with most of them, but only one character cared enough to put me to rest. I've assembled a very talented production team and we stepped up our game for this one. I hope you enjoy it."

A longtime veteran of the N.C. music scene, Doolittle studied piano and guitar as a child before cutting his teeth fronting a series of popular Charlotte bands in the early 2000s: local favorite garage-pop act Stone Figs, sludgy, doom-rockers Little Bull Lee (who opened for Dead Meadow in 2014), and dark psychedelic solo project Dreamy D.

In 2018, he recorded the first version of upbeat pseudo-lovesong "When a Woman" (inspired by 1970s Aussie thriller Wake in Fright) while visiting friend and music producer Jesse Clasen in New York. Originally conceived as a Dreamy D song, the collaboration marked a shift in Doolittle's songwriting and later became the first single from his new, eponymous act, Donnie Doolittle.

"That song just felt different: I was evolving, and I wanted to start fresh, releasing tracks under my own name," he says. "The new music feels more true to who I am as an artist and as a person."

With the independent release of his self-titled debut in April 2023, Doolittle unleashes a nuanced, hyper-original collection of twelve layered, darkly groovy, and expansive tracks. Produced and mixed by Clasen, Donnie Doolittle drifts mood-wise between vibrant and gloomy, weaving together modern and vintage synthesizers (most notably the Mellotron and 80s-era Roland Juno-106), as well as electric guitar, bass, and drums.

Informed by some of Doolittle's favorite idiosyncratic songwriters-Leonard Cohen, Tom Waits, and Lee Hazlewood-the album's compelling, cinematic arrangements draw listeners into multifaceted sonic worlds, laced with sharp, narrative lyrics exploring tropes of religion, gender, pop culture, and sexuality with subtle irony and a light touch.

"I like to play around with religion and sex," says Doolittle. "Feeling jaded about God and the world, but also firmly attached to both. I think that's a big part of Southern culture, and who I am as an artist...for better or worse."

More horny than happy, each song on Donnie Doolittle is calibrated with a pop-friendly sense of ease and steeped in a slightly strange kind of sadness. Tracks like the post-punk-leaning "This Wonderful World" conjure the stoic cool of Bauhaus's "Bela Lugosi's Dead," while the pulsing, pop-oriented single "Utopia's s" reveals Doolittle's knack for crafting bleak-yet-sparkly retro melodies in the vein of Cocteau Twins.

Watch the new music video here: