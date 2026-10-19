Dominic Fike Releases 'Pangea' From Album 'How To Quit Smoking'

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Dominic Fike has released 'Pangea,' a new song from his forthcoming album How To Quit Smoking. The video is shot from a seaplane flying over Vancouver while he was there last month on tour. It's directed by Reed Bennett & Kevin Abstract and is another postcard from the recent tour, encapsulating the energy of How To Quit Smoking and the art of making a record on the road.

Fike began making the album, which has a new release date of October 30th, on the North American leg of the Comedy Tragedy Parody tour, writing and recording on the road, working wherever he could. The album took shape in hotel rooms, the tour bus and in greenrooms around the country.

Fike is currently putting the finishing touches on How To Quit Smoking in Texas, but not before releasing new songs 'Wallflower,' 'Small Town,' and the new track 'Pangea.'

Fike also launched the Separate Street Network, a 24/7 streaming channel from his website. Through Fike's time on the road these last few months, he has captured the disorienting and fast-paced journey of touring and found fun in the multitudes of stories happening all at once. Through this experience, Fike and company have found and developed TV shows, concert films, and organic versions of their favorite junk. Separate Street introduces viewers to new characters and all the places and the spaces in between, with daily premieres.

Dominic Fike has also announced Comedy Tragedy Parody - Dominic Fike in Europe, a series of intentionally intimate headline shows taking place in February and March of next year. Kicking off on 09th February in Düsseldorf, DE, the tour will take Fike across Europe & the UK, performing to his fans at packed venues in Belgium, France, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands and more before wrapping up in Manchester, UK at CO-Op Live on 6th March.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning on Wednesday, 21st October at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, 23rd October at 10am local time at dominicfike.com.

Dominic Fike EU/UK Tour Dates

09/02 - Mitsubishi Electric Halle - Düsseldorf, DE

10/02 - Forest National - Brussels, BE

12/02 - L'Olympia - Paris, FR

13/02 - Halle 622 - Zurich, CH

15/02 - Alcatraz - Milan, IT

16/02 - Tonhalle - Munich, DE

18/02 - Raiffeisenhalle im Gasometer - Vienna, AT

20/02 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, DE

23/02 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, DK

25/02 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, DE

27/02 - Stadthalle - Offenbach, DE

28/02 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, NL

02/03 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

03/03 - Alexandra Palace - London, UK

06/03 - Co-Op Live - Manchester, UK

About Dominic Fike

First discovered by the world through a collection of demos on Soundcloud recorded at home while on house arrest, Dominic Fike's rise since has been the kind only seen once or twice per generation – praised by everyone from The Fader to The New Yorker as 'the future of pop music' for his fusion of hip-hop and sun-damaged rock that spawned a #1 on Billboard's Alternative Songs chart and subsequent collaborations with the likes of Paul McCartney, Justin Bieber, Kenny Beats and more.

While he quickly built a devoted fanbase for his music – evidenced by multiple sold-out world tours – Fike's profile grew exponentially when he emerged as Elliot in season 2 of HBO's Euphoria. His work in film and TV also includes his role as Miles in the Savanah Leaf-directed 2023 film Earth Mama and Jack Begert's forthcoming feature-length directorial debut Little Death, produced by Darren Aronofsky.

Fike followed up his 2023 sophomore album Sunburn, on which he revisited his roots and returned to his native Florida, with 14 minutes, a self-produced project that highlights Fike's inimitable musical dexterity and recalls the unencumbered feeling of his debut EP. In the summer of 2025, Fike returned with Rocket, a mixtape which saw him deliver a deeply personal collection of songs, but 2026 is proving to be Fike's most interesting yet, with 2 songs, 'Babydoll' and 'White Keys' hitting the Billboard Hot 100 and spending months on the Spotify global charts.

Now, Fike has just announced his third album titled How To Quit Smoking, with the songs and accompanying visuals being made in real time while on the road on his 'Comedy Tragedy Parody' tour. This approach to writing and recording music gives these songs a unique energy, soaking up the surroundings while on the road and connecting with fans directly at every stop of the tour. The album will be released on October 30th.

Fike has served as the face of several internationally recognized brands, from Saint Laurent to Calvin Klein to Dr. Martens, among others.

Photo Credit: Jack Balaban











Photo Credit: Jack Balaban

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