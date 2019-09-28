Dolly Parton Signs Book Deal With Indie Publishing Companies

Article Pixel Sep. 28, 2019  

Dolly Parton Signs Book Deal With Indie Publishing Companies

According to Page Six, Dolly Parton has signed a book deal, with indie publishers Chronicle Books and Recorded Books.

Parton chose to go with a joint deal from these smaller publishers, instead of larger publishing houses that showed interest.

A source told Page Six that Parton's choice was because "no major publishers are willing to part with audio rights. Dolly wanted a term license that could revert [back to her] in 10 years."

It has not been revealed what the book with be about. But it will add to her variety of previous books which include the children's books "I Am a Rainbow" and "Coat of Many Colors," a self-help book called "Dream More: Celebrate the Dreamer in You," and a 1995 autobiography, "Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business."

Reps for both book imprints declined to comment, and Page Six did not get a response from Parton's reps.

Read more on Page Six.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • HELLO, DOLLY! At The Orpheum Tickets On Sale Friday
  • Previews For TN Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR Begin Tomorrow
  • Funky and Frightful Immersive Experience Lurks at Evergreen Theatre
  • CATS Comes to Theatre Memphis