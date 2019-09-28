Dolly Parton Signs Book Deal With Indie Publishing Companies

According to Page Six, Dolly Parton has signed a book deal, with indie publishers Chronicle Books and Recorded Books.

Parton chose to go with a joint deal from these smaller publishers, instead of larger publishing houses that showed interest.

A source told Page Six that Parton's choice was because "no major publishers are willing to part with audio rights. Dolly wanted a term license that could revert [back to her] in 10 years."

It has not been revealed what the book with be about. But it will add to her variety of previous books which include the children's books "I Am a Rainbow" and "Coat of Many Colors," a self-help book called "Dream More: Celebrate the Dreamer in You," and a 1995 autobiography, "Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business."

Reps for both book imprints declined to comment, and Page Six did not get a response from Parton's reps.

