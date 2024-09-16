Doechii to Embark on 'Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Doechii has announced Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour – a headline run in support of her critically acclaimed mixtape, which was released last Friday. The tour will kick off on October 11 in Atlanta, GA at The Loft and include shows at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in New York City (October 15) and The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA (November 3). In addition to eight U.S. dates, Doechii will play shows in Berlin, Paris, London and Amsterdam. See below for itinerary.

The artist pre-sale for the North American dates will begin Tuesday, September 17, at 9:00 AM local time. General on-sale begins on Friday, September 20, at 9:00 AM local time. For more information, visit HERE.

Released via Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records, Alligator Bites Never Heal is available for download / streaming HERE. The hip-hop/rap mixtape captures a rare talent in her rawest form yet. She takes on those who would try to cram her and her work into one genre box or identity on “Boom Bap,” delivers blunt-force bars on “Bullfrog,” unleashes a horrorcore growl on “Catfish,” and drops countless quotables on “Nissan Altima” (“I’m the new hip-hop Madonna / I’m the trap Grace Jones”).

In a four-star review, Rolling Stone hailed Alligator Bites Never Heal as ““one of the year’s most fully-realized breakout albums.” Read Rolling Stone’s interview with Doechii HERE. Complex named the mixtape as “one of the best rap projects of 2024” while NPR called it a “thrilling experience.” BET noted, “Her unfiltered honesty throughout is truly commendable.” Pitchfork said, “On her most ambitious and musically diverse release to date, the TDE rapper and singer meets the pressures of success with defiance and irreverence.” Check out the cover story from PAPER’s 40th anniversary issue, which features Doechii as her alter ego, Ricardo, HERE.

The mixtape comes on the heels of Doechii's Eurodance-inspired hit "Alter Ego," dubbed by R&B superstar SZA as "the craziest song I've heard all year." "Alter Ego” received the remix treatment, with JT delivering a verse, further extending Doechii's winning streak. To date, the song has earned over 15 million streams on Spotify alone.

After gaining 600 million plus global streams for “What It Is (Block Boy)” last year, she unleashed “Booty Drop,” a New Jersey Club-influenced single, and “Pacer,” a track Stereogum described as “a shouty maximalist anthem” laced with “electronic streaks and overdriven rock guitars.” In September, she continued to build her momentum when she popped out to Los Angeles to open for Beyoncé. That same fall, the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess hit the road with Doja Cat on her Scarlet Tour dates. This all builds on the heels of Doechii’s 2022 EP she / her / black bitch, where she cemented herself as a distinct voice whose versatile talents range from quick-fire bars to seductive singing.

DOECHII – ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL THE TOUR

10/11 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry at The Fillmore

10/15 – New York, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/16 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

10/21 – Berlin, Germany – Lido

10/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Bitterzoet

10/25 – Paris, France – Alhambra

10/28 – London, UK – Village Underground

11/2 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

11/3 – West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy

11/12 – Tampa, FL - Crowbar

11/14 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

Photo Credit: John Jay

