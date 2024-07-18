Doctor Noize and Justin Roberts Release New Song 'I'm Listening'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beloved family musician Doctor Noize (a.k.a. Cory Cullinan) joins forces with 5-time GRAMMY nominee Justin Roberts on “I’m Listening,” a beautiful new song that encourages active listening, something we could all work on more these days. “I’m Listening” is out now, with an accompanying music video.

Timely and relevant to this moment in our national discourse, “I’m Listening” encourages not only kids, but also their grown-ups, to be civil and curious with each other. The song reminds adults that the next generation absorbs everything we say and do and will either learn to be us or not be us.

Cory Cullinan kept it all in the family when making the "I'm Listening" music video. The video was illustrated by Cory's younger daughter, Riley Cullinan and directed and edited by his older daughter, Sidney Cullinan. Riley, who records as Riley Max, illustrates her the covers for her own releases, and Sidney creates multimedia content for The Nature Conservancy and the US Green Chamber of Commerce.

“‘I’m Listening’ is the result of a four-hour conversation Justin Roberts and I had,” explains Cory Cullinan. “Justin and I were debating an issue we both felt strongly about but didn’t entirely agree on. This started like most disagreements, but instead of digging in our heels, we listened to each other. Justin was deeply and sincerely curious to understand my perspective. He didn’t try to ‘win’ the conversation or leverage the issue for personal gain. I didn’t either. Understanding was the ‘win.’ I walked into the conversation thinking: ‘I don’t know if this guy gets it.’ I walked out thinking: ‘Oh! I didn’t quite get it.’ I wasn’t all wrong, but I realized I wasn’t all right. That was the catalyst for ‘I’m Listening.’”

“I’m Listening” is available on all major platforms. The song is the first single from Doctor Noize’s next album, Positive Energy! (The Music of Doctor Noize), which will be released in March 2025.

ABOUT DOCTOR NOIZE & JUSTIN ROBERTS:

Chart-topping children’s recording and performing artist, Denver-based Doctor Noize is many things: Stanford music grad, Master of Recording Arts, entrepreneur, author, app creator, studio owner, speaker, commissioned composer for stage and screen, and goofball.

With chart hits in three decades, the Doc’s catalog of recordings is a unique combination of exuberant joy, high-quality production, revered collaborators, and narrative musical structure. Each album is an adventure balancing inspirational learning with positive storytelling and songwriting all ages can explore. His work teaches instruments, music fundamentals, language, leadership, sustainability, equity, diversity, and inclusion — all through the eyes of characters so engaging listeners won’t even know they’re learning.

Truly one of the “all-stars” of the indie family music scene, 5-time GRAMMY nominee Justin Roberts has been creating the soundtrack to families’ lives for 25 years, helping kids navigate the joys and sorrows of growing up, while allowing parents to remember their own childhoods. Justin has been praised by The New York Times for his “remarkable ability to see through a child’s eyes” and is known for writing meaningful songs that acknowledge kids’ emotional depth while still letting the fun shine through. Along with his band, The Not Ready for Naptime Players, Justin has traveled the globe, from Hong Kong to New York, and Miami to Seattle.

Doctor Noize and Justin Roberts will perform a joint show on October 4, 2024, at the Strings Music Festival in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where Doctor Noize is Artist-in-Residence. Information is available HERE.

Doctor Noize photo courtesy of Doctor Noize Inc.

Justin Roberts photo credit: Todd Rosenberg

Comments