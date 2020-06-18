Disturbed Confirm Rescheduled 2021 Dates For The Sickness 20th Anniversary Amphitheater Tour

This morning, two-time Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum band, Disturbed confirm the rescheduled 2021 dates for their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour, co-produced by Frank Productions and Live Nation. The amphitheater tour, with very special guest Staind and Bad Wolves, will begin on July 7th, 2021 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (full dates below) and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for their rescheduled dates. The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour celebrates the two-decade anniversary of the band's seminal album, The Sickness. On this tour, the band will perform songs off the album, as well as tracks from their most recent studio release, Evolution, and their extensive catalog. Tickets for all shows are available here.



All dates on this tour have been rescheduled with the exception of the Chula Vista, CA show, for which tickets will automatically be refunded. If ticket holders cannot attend the new rescheduled date or would prefer a refund, they will receive an email directly allowing them to request one. For any further ticketing inquiries, please visit livenation.com/refund or reach out to your point of purchase.



Disturbed have continued their record-breaking streak at rock radio, claiming the title of "2019's Most Played Artists" in the Active Rock format. The band earned their seventh consecutive #1 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with their latest single "No More," an achievement unmatched by any artist in history. Disturbed have earned ten #1 singles on the chart, including "A Reason To Fight," the track that initially broke the record earlier this year. "No More" is the third top-charting single from the band's #1 album, Evolution (Reprise Records).

RESCHEDULED DATES: DISTURBED THE SICKNESS 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR - 2021

Wed July 7 - West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thu July 8 - Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat July 10 - Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Mon July 12 - Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

Tue July 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center

Sun July 18 - Clarkston, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tue July 20 - Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

Wed July 21 - Darien Center, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri July 23 - Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

Sat July 24 - Hartford, CT at XFINITY Theatre

Mon July 26 - Syracuse, NY at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Wed July 28 - Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

Thu July 29 - Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

Sat July 31 - Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Aug 4 - Burgettstown, PA at S&T Bank Music Park

Fri Aug 6 - Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Aug 8 - Tinley Park, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Fri Aug 13 - Maryland Heights, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Sat Aug 14 - Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center

Mon Aug 16 - Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP

Wed Aug 18 - The Woodlands, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Aug 20 - Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 21 - Phoenix, AZ at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Mon Aug 23 - Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 24 - Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 26 - Ridgefield, WA at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Fri Aug 27 - Auburn, WA at White River Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 29 - Wheatland, CA at Toyota Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 31 - West Valley City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre

Related Articles View More Music Stories