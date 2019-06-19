Diplo's Major Lazer Debuts MAKE IT HOT With Anitta

Just in time for the first day of summer, Diplo'sMajor Lazer debuts summer single "Make It Hot" featuring Brazilian superstar Anitta today, in partnership with BACARDI. Listen here. The song unites Spanish-language vocals from Anitta with the group's dancehall-inspired signature sound.

The track is the group's second collab with Anitta following "Sua Cara," which was the fastest video to reach 1 million likes on YouTube and one of the biggest YouTube video launches of 2017 with more than 25 million views in its first 24 hours.

"It's amazing when you work in synergy with someone who completes you artistically," says Anitta. "Having the opportunity to write/compose another song with Major Lazer was really special. We have developed this energy that is similar to being around family and close friends when we work together. It's good to be able to bounce ideas off each other and that's something that happens naturally now. I think it's difficult for anyone to listen to this song and remain still."

Major Lazer is named for the group's fictional figurehead, a one-armed, Jamaican Zombie War commando with an experimental lazer arm and a secret identity as a Trinidadian dancehall club owner, embodying the group's mission to free the universe with music. With the help of his longtime allies, Major Lazer has gone on to release 2009's Guns Don't Kill People...Lazers Do and 2013'sFree The Universe successfully reaching billions across the world with their message of world peace. In 2015, Major Lazer returned with Peace Is The Mission, this time enlisting friends from across the globe in an effort to achieve his goal of making the world smaller by making the party bigger. By bringing their music and dance to every corner of the globe, they were able to unite the masses and achieve Major Lazer's mission of peace.

This new era marks the reappearance of the Major Lazer character from the beyond (designed by Ferry Guow). Major Lazer has found enlightenment and given up his physical body, returning to spread the message of Lazerism with the help of Diplo, Walshy Fire and the Lazer Gyals. His message has taken the form of music and his teachings the form of songs for Diplo and Walshy to put down on records. He anointed the Lazer Gyals as high priestesses of dance. Together they will spread his message near and far.

At Major Lazer's helm is global superstar Diplo. As one of pop's most in-demand producers, Diplo has worked with Beyonce, Madonna, Robyn, M.I.A. and many more. He recently unveiled a new country project, Thomas Wesley, and its first track, "So Long," featuring Nashville superstar Cam, followed by a performance at Stagecoach. Further recent releases include a deep house Higher Ground EP and the debut of a brand new show at his Coachella headline set, and the Europa EP for which Diplo hand selected a cast of rising European artists. Diplo also finds himself exercising his collaborative spirit with the psychedelic supergroup LSD with Sia and Labrinth, streamed more than one billion times to date, and the Grammy winning house project Silk City with Mark Ronson. With three albums under their belt, Major Lazer continues to fight for peace and freedom through music.

