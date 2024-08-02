Dillon Francis Unveils New Track 'Take Me Away' With longstoryshort

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis has unveiled a new track, “Take Me Away,” with acclaimed bass house artist longstoryshort.

The new song follows a string of collaborative singles from Dillon this year including “Nobody Likes The Records That I Play” with Netsky, “Bad Cop” with VINNE, “Don’t Waste My Time” with Sophie Powers, “Whole Lotta Drugs” and “Over The Edge” with Ship Wrek, “Waterfall” with Drove, “Close Your Eyes” with Matt Sassari and James Carter, “Pretty Low” with Galantis and Arden Jones and Pero Like, a collaborative EP with Good Times Ahead.

Additionally, Dillon recently played special B2B sets with Valentino Khan and Good Times Ahead in D.C., Detroit and Austin, with an upcoming set at HARD Summer this Sunday—see full routing below.

At the end of 2023, Dillon released This Mixtape is Fire TOO, the long-awaited sequel to 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire, a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart #1 that found Dillon giving the moombahton genre a much-needed rejuvenation. He followed the album up with These Remixes Are Fire TOO, featuring reworks of album tracks by Knock2, Devault, Zomboy, Tisoki and more.

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He’s released a number of widely acclaimed full-length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire, 2018’s WUT WUT—a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real, Happy Machine in 2021 and This Mixtape is Fire TOO in 2023. Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series “Like and Subscribe” and Viceland’s “What Would Diplo Do?” with additional projects in development.

longstoryshort is a renowned bass house artist recognized for his unique blend of heavy basslines and melodic elements. In May, he released two official remixes, “Wide Awake” and “Line of Sight,” for Odesza, further solidifying his presence in the electronic music scene. His Wax Motif collaboration “On The Low” has garnered over 15 million streams, and his recent single “Burnin” is festival-ready. Since emerging on the scene, longstoryshort has captivated audiences with his innovative sound and high-energy performances. His music has garnered millions of streams and widespread industry support, establishing him as a key figure in the bass house genre.

DILLON FRANCIS LIVE

August 4—Fontana, CA—HARD Summer

August 16— Saint Pölten, AT—FM4 Frequency Festival

Photo Courtesy Dillon Francis + longstoryshort

