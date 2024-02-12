Dierks Bentley Returns To The Road With 'Gravel & Gold' Tour Dates

Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley will embark on over 30 new dates for his summer GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR, Presented By Jersey Mike's, with Chase Rice and Lee Brice for direct support and a diverse lineup of special guests including Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Kaitlin Butts, Mae Estes, Ella Langley, Randy Rogers Band, Zach Top, Tanner Usrey, Bella White and more.

Produced by Live Nation, tickets will begin to go on sale this Friday, Feb. 16 at 10AM Local Time at Dierks.com.



“The Gravel & Gold tour has been the best of my career, and I'm not ready to leave it behind,” explains Bentley. “We are so locked in with this production that it allows me to be living right in the moment with the fans, and that's the magic! I'm bringing along some old friends and some newer artists who are all putting their own unique spin on country, bluegrass and Americana music. I can't wait to watch their shows and hopefully sing with them too. Those collaborations are a highlight of my summer every year.”



Bentley's one-of-a-kind live show is “an unforgettable experience” (Folio Weekly) full of hits, one-of-a-kind bluegrass moments and impromptu collaborations. “It's clear that Bentley isn't just an award-winning singer and songwriter but also a natural entertainer," Nippertown wrote, “[It] will have you trying to catch your breath from singing and laughing along."

GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR 2024 Dates:

6/07 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena *

6/08 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP *

6/13 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Center *

6/14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

6/15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center ^

6/27 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME*<

6/28 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater*

7/18 - Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC *

7/19 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *

7/20 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater +

8/04 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

8/08 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *'

8/09 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *

8/10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *

8/15 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion *

8/16 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview*

8/17 - Camden, NJ- Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

8/22 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL*

8/23 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *

8/24 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center *

8/29 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater *

8/30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater *'

8/31 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *9/06 - Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

9/07 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *

9/12 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

9/13 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium ^

9/14 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park^

9/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena * >

9/20 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena *

9/21 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater^

* Chase Rice + Check Local Listings

^ Lee Brice + Check Local Listings

+ On sale to be announced

> On sale March 1st

< On sale March 8th

‘ Not a Live Nation Date



Dierks Bentley released his tenth studio album Gravel & Gold in 2023, again “proving why he's one of Country's biggest stars” (TODAY) whose unique 21st-century career has had a rare consistency fueled by longevity. He landed his first publishing deal in 2001 and released his debut album in 2003, producing an instant number one single.

In the two decades since, Bentley has achieved success with eight more albums that reached the top of the Country sales charts, resulting in 22 number one songs, eight billion streams, three CMA Awards, 15 GRAMMY nominations and membership into the Grand Ole Opry.

Trendy sounds have ebbed and flowed around him over these two decades, but Bentley “has been a mainstay on the country charts since releasing his debut single ‘What Was I Thinkin' nearly 20 years ago” (Forbes). He also has created professional endeavors outside of music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his four “Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row” locations. For more information, visit www.Dierks.com.