Dhruv Releases 'Dalmatian' Single; Touring US with Jessie Ware Through October

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Dhruv has released a new single titled 'Dalmatian,' his first release as an independent artist, arriving fresh off his current US support dates with Jessie Ware.

'Dalmatian' is an electric alt-pop track with an uplifting, feel-good chorus described as a modern manifesto for dating. The song's playful lyrics include a sample of The Brazilian Girls' 'Good Time,' and the track marks a lighter and dynamic side to Dhruv's sound. It is accompanied by an official video directed by Angad Batra, a friend of Dhruv's.

He says, ''Dalmatian' is a song about rooting for yourself in the hyper polished world of modern dating, even when your life feels like it's spiralling out of control. I feel so lucky to have been able to interpolate 'Good Time' by The Brazilian Girls, and I wanted to retain its sense of fun, while developing it in a way that relates to my life today. This is the first taste of my next project, and my first release as an independent artist.'

Following his debut EP 'Rapunzel' in 2022, vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dhruv released his emotional, vulnerable and honest debut album 'Private Blizzard' in 2024, which saw him perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Later... with Jools Holland. With a fine-tuned live finesse, he took the album on tour across the UK, Europe and the US alongside supporting Jordan Rakei in the UK and Europe.

Born in London, raised in Singapore and of Indian descent, Dhruv's fascination with music dates back to a young age, hearing Bollywood soundtracks on the TV at his grandmother's house. After years of writing songs privately, he put his studies at Yale on hold to make a go of music and began producing from his bedroom, bursting into the global spotlight with his 2019 single 'double take'.

Dhruv is currently touring across the US with Jessie Ware, which saw him play a home city show at Radio City Music Hall in New York last night, with 5 dates still to come in Washington, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco and LA.

'Dalmatian' is just the beginning of the next chapter of Dhruv. Look out for further new music soon.

October Tour Dates (with Jessie Ware)

Sat 10th – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Sun 11th – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Tues 13th – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Sat 17th – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Tues 20th – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

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