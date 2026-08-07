Jessie Ware Releases Video for SAUNA Ahead of SUPERBLOOM Tour
Munroe Bergdorf and Kadiff Kirwan appear among the performers featured in the Jordan Rossi-directed clip.
Jessie Ware has released the official video for SAUNA, the latest single from her album SUPERBLOOM. Directed by Jordan Rossi, the video sets Ware inside an elevator transformed into a space centered on movement, heat and connection, with appearances from a group of artists and performers including Munroe Bergdorf, Henrik Morten Lischke, Isabella Keell, Luke Day, Jake Cohen, Kadiff Kirwan and dancers Jonathan Baker and Theo Maddix.
A sultry, slow-burning celebration of intimacy and desire, SAUNA sees Ware at her most effortlessly confident. As the video unfolds, Ware draws those around her into a world where people can let go of expectations and embrace self-expression and connection.
Speaking about the single, Jessie Ware said: 'I have decided to make this summer a red hot Sauna summer! I love how this song makes people feel, it was made for dancing.'
Renowned for her live performances, Ware has delivered sets at Glastonbury, Primavera Sound and the British Fashion Awards, building a global fanbase with hits including 'Free Yourself', 'Pearls' and 'Begin Again'.
Jessie Ware Live Tour Dates
Mon 05/10/26 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Tue 06/10/26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Thu 08/10/26 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Sat 10/10/26 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Sun 11/10/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue 13/10/26 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
Fri 16/10/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Sat 17/10/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Tue 20/10/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Thu 22/10/26 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan
Fri 23/10/26 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan
Tue 10/11/26 – Paris, France – Casino de Paris
Thu 12/11/26 – Prague, Czech Republic – SaSaZu
Fri 13/11/26 – Gdansk, Poland – Inside Seaside Festival
Sat 14/11/26 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Compensa Concert Hall
Mon 16/11/26 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt
Wed 18/11/26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – K.B. Hallen
Fri 20/11/26 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
Sat 21/11/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Sat 28/11/26 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
Tue 01/12/26 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
Wed 02/12/26 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
Fri 04/12/26 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro
Sat 05/12/26 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live
SUPERBLOOM, Ware's fifth studio album, debuted at No. 2 on the Official UK Albums Chart and previously produced the singles Automatic, Ride and I Could Get Used To This. Ware is set to embark on THE SUPERBLOOM TOUR later this year, marking her first UK arena run and biggest global tour to date, with stops including London's The O2 Arena, New York's Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles' The Greek Theatre.