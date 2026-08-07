Jessie Ware Releases Video for SAUNA Ahead of SUPERBLOOM Tour

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Jessie Ware has released the official video for SAUNA, the latest single from her album SUPERBLOOM. Directed by Jordan Rossi, the video sets Ware inside an elevator transformed into a space centered on movement, heat and connection, with appearances from a group of artists and performers including Munroe Bergdorf, Henrik Morten Lischke, Isabella Keell, Luke Day, Jake Cohen, Kadiff Kirwan and dancers Jonathan Baker and Theo Maddix.

A sultry, slow-burning celebration of intimacy and desire, SAUNA sees Ware at her most effortlessly confident. As the video unfolds, Ware draws those around her into a world where people can let go of expectations and embrace self-expression and connection.

Speaking about the single, Jessie Ware said: 'I have decided to make this summer a red hot Sauna summer! I love how this song makes people feel, it was made for dancing.'

Renowned for her live performances, Ware has delivered sets at Glastonbury, Primavera Sound and the British Fashion Awards, building a global fanbase with hits including 'Free Yourself', 'Pearls' and 'Begin Again'.

Jessie Ware Live Tour Dates

Mon 05/10/26 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Tue 06/10/26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Thu 08/10/26 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sat 10/10/26 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Sun 11/10/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue 13/10/26 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Fri 16/10/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Sat 17/10/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Tue 20/10/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Thu 22/10/26 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan

Fri 23/10/26 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan

Tue 10/11/26 – Paris, France – Casino de Paris

Thu 12/11/26 – Prague, Czech Republic – SaSaZu

Fri 13/11/26 – Gdansk, Poland – Inside Seaside Festival

Sat 14/11/26 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Compensa Concert Hall

Mon 16/11/26 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt

Wed 18/11/26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – K.B. Hallen

Fri 20/11/26 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

Sat 21/11/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Sat 28/11/26 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Tue 01/12/26 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

Wed 02/12/26 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

Fri 04/12/26 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

Sat 05/12/26 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live

SUPERBLOOM, Ware's fifth studio album, debuted at No. 2 on the Official UK Albums Chart and previously produced the singles Automatic, Ride and I Could Get Used To This. Ware is set to embark on THE SUPERBLOOM TOUR later this year, marking her first UK arena run and biggest global tour to date, with stops including London's The O2 Arena, New York's Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles' The Greek Theatre.

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