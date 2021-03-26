Devin Kennedy Shares Raw New Single 'Hurt U'

Singer-songwriter and producer Devin Kennedy has shared his most vulnerable single yet, "Hurt U." The song shares some details of Kennedy's own experiences to create a raw, honest story about falling in love. Fans can check out "Hurt U" now below.

On the new single, Kennedy shares, "'Hurt U' is one of the most honest and genuine songs I've ever been a part of. My co-writers and I set out to create a whole world within this track, including specific lyrical details that are relevant to my life. The story we're telling here is the experience of falling so in love with someone that you would bend over backward to make sure that they're comfortable and content. This is about that person who you connect with so deeply that you know there's nothing that could ever happen to change how you feel about them."

"I wrote 'Hurt U' in the summer of 2020 with my friends David Hodges and Whakaio Taahi," he continues. "David was visiting Los Angeles from Nashville and It was our first time meeting and writing together. We set out to tell an authentic and honest story with this song and pair it with left-of-center, organic production. It's always a good sign when a song comes easy and writes itself. That was definitely the case with 'Hurt U' as the whole song was written in about 3 hours."

"Hurt U" follows single releases "Sundress," a sunshine-infused love letter to your favorite person, and "Mean To Me," a bold anthem about being your own worst enemy that features buzzing songstress Caroline Kole. The singles have landed Kennedy on playlists including Spotify's soda, Chill Pop and Fresh Finds, Apple Music's Relationship Goals and New In Pop and Amazon Music's Breakthrough Pop and Brand New Music, as well as earning praise from pop superstar Meghan Trainor.

Devin Kennedy is a singer-songwriter and producer from Los Angeles, CA. Raised in a musical household, Devin started playing drums, guitar and bass all before the age of 10. Devin graduated from Berklee College of Music, where he combined his passion for writing and producing in multiple genres into a unique brand of left-of-center, California sad-pop that has become his trademark.

Since then, Kennedy has written and produced for other artists including Ben Platt, EBEN, Jake Miller, Alex Aiono and more.

Listen to "Hurt U" here: