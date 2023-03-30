Devin Kennedy Releases New Single 'Fine Wine' & Announces Debut Album

Singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Devin Kennedy has released his new single and video "Fine Wine," and has announced the release of his debut album California Rain out June 8. "Fine Wine" blends lo-fi beats, an R&B-laced pop sound, and a lovestruck jazzy piano melody as Devin ponders the way a relationship grows and gets better over time.

"Love is like a fine wine; it only gets better with time. As time goes on, you learn more about your significant other, and your relationship deepens and you build a better connection. And that's what 'Fine Wine' is about - the beauty of a relationship that grows and matures over the years, becoming sweeter and more complex with every passing moment," shares Devin.

Devin, who has more than 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, also recently released two other singles from his California Rain album. "Love You Anymore," a confessional tune about the bittersweet realization that even great love stories can end, arrived with a video that was added to MTV's Biggest Pop and an acoustic video for a special version of the song "Love You Anymore (Intimate)."

"As Is" featuring a sweet-sounding melody and a laid-back R&B beat, casts aside the ideals of perfection and invites in the messy, quirky, unique side that we all have, flaws and all. The video sees Devin creating colorful paint splatters on a pink wall (also seen in the Ice Spice and PinkPantheress "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" viral video.)

Devin's music has received massive support across DSPs leading to tens of millions of streams, and his songs are currently being featured on Spotify's Mellow Morning, Situationship, and text me back playlists, Amazon's Breakthrough Pop, and Apple Music's Date Night, Hitting Reset, Pop Latte, Fresh Start, Serrini: Hearts Aflutter playlists, and VEVO's Incoming Pop, DSCVR Pop, and Next-Gen Pop.

Devin writes, produces and performs all his own music, and he has also written and produced for the likes of Ben Platt, Ester Dean, Ryan Tedder, Chester Bennington, Stone Temple Pilots, Andy Grammer, Jake Miller, James Maslow, and R3HAB. His 2022 EP Poetry featured standout tracks "Forget About You" and "Follow Through" which Charli D'Amelio recently used in her TikTok video for her Born Dreamer perfume.

Devin invites intimacy through a handcrafted hybrid of alternative, R&B, and pop, weaving his life into the core of his music with so much lyrical candor that his songs begin to feel like a conversation with a good friend.

Brought up in Los Angeles in a musical household (his grandfather was a classically trained concert pianist and his dad created music for commercials), Devin started playing drums, guitar, and bass all before the age of 10, and began to learn how to produce in high school.

He grew up listening to everything from The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Paul McCartney to All Time Low, Fall Out Boy, and John Mayer. In 2018 Devin graduated from Berklee College of Music and began releasing a series of EPs (You & Me, That's Enough EP [2019], Happy Yet EP [2020], SunDayDreams EP [2021], Poetry EP [2022], and Poetry (Intimate) EP [2022]) that showcased his knack for creating a genre-bending blend of pop melodies and R&B vibes, mixed with thoughtful and poetic lyrics.

Maintaining his momentum independently, he has also landed syncs for Toyota and Walmart and supported Jeff Bernat and Daniel Seavey on the road.

Photo Credit: Kory Luke