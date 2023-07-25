Detroit Legend Paradime Announces New Album 'Period.'

Period. is due for release September 22nd.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Revered Detroit emcee Paradime is proud to announce his first studio album since 2011 Period. is due for release September 22nd on Mello Music Group. Along with the announcement, Paradime unveils the title track accompanied by a music video directed by Brandon Damon. 

The first single from Paradime’s forthcoming album, “Period." is a reminder of who the legendary rapper is over hard-hitting piano-driven Detroit production. Similar to the album, Detroit is a major theme of the single. “The single Period draws heavily from Detroit. Lot’s of Detroit references, it is in every piece of the album.. The city is my home and the Detroit hip hop scene has been my life so saying my s is “Detroit” says it all,” Paradime explains. 

Paradime has been a staple in Detroit’s music scene for years. His first solo album Paragraphs was referred to by the Detroit Free Press as a “Detroit Hip Hop Classic”, and it was named the top selling independent album in Detroit in '01 by the Detroit Music Retailers Collective.

Dime has won 13 Detroit Music Awards over a 8 year span and collected 3 Detroit Hip Hop Awards including “Best Solo Album'' and “Best Live Performer.” Dime also has accumulated numerous co-writing and production credits in multiple genres, and in the later years has become a sought after songwriter and producer. Following a decade-long hiatus, Paradime has returned. 

Although he never stopped writing or creating music, Paradime hadn’t planned on releasing a record, but with so many songs piling up Paradime felt it was necessary to come out of retirement and share them with the world. He states, “I just kept making songs and writing because it’s my nature and I do it because I love it and it’s fun to me.. It just got to a point where that material was piling up and the cats close to me were like “man you gotta put this out!!”

Aptly titled “Period.,” Paradime looks to make his final mark on an already great legacy with this long-awaited album, stating “This album is basically me coming out of retirement to make a final statement. And the end of the statement is a period. Also my first album was called Paragraphs.. Kind of feel the play on words that it’s an end of the start. Also when someone says the word “PERIOD” in that forceful way to say “there’s nothing more to say”.

This year, the songwriter/producer announced his signing with acclaimed indie Hip-Hop label Mello Music Group. Dime says, “I love what Mello does, love their honest, real approach.. It's an honor to be linked with such a solid organization, and I made it clear how important it was to me that if I came out with new music that it was done right.. and he was already there.. top notch.. I'm already pleased beyond belief.”

After returning with a slew of monstrous singles, Paradime is ready to make a final statement and put a “Period.” on his legendary career with his forthcoming album.




