Destroyer Shares 'Bologna' Music Video from Upcoming Album

Destroyer has announced Dan’s Boogie, out March 28, 2025, on Merge Records. Accompanying the announcement is a David Galloway–directed music video for lead single “Bologna” starring Dan Bejar and Fiver’s Simone Schmidt.

“Bologna” is a radical reframing of the Destroyer milieu, the first song Bejar’s ever written for the band in which he imagines himself as a supporting character. He functions, in his verses and in the video, like behind-the-scenes commentary on the song’s main action, trapped in the dingy green room on the cover of Dan’s Boogie while Schmidt operates like a person on the lam, here one minute and gone the next. Schmidt’s voice, tough and expressive, pierces through the murk of the scene, its gravity pulling “Bologna” into order around a sense of impending doom.

“I haven’t written many songs like ‘Bologna,’” shares Dan. “I struggled singing the first and third verses, the most important parts of the song. They needed gravity and grit. The threat of disappearing needed to be real. So I called Simone.”

Dan’s Boogie is a breakthrough album for Destroyer, with songs across the vast spectrum he and his collaborators have established for themselves: spectacle-laden pop epics, personal piano ballads, and smouldering works of mood that blur the lines between song and novel and cinema, each brimming with the urgency of a state secret in the mind of a tortured spy.

2025 is proving to be a busy year for Destroyer, as Dan’s Boogie drops just after the conclusion of a stripped-down North American tour supporting Father John Misty. The full seven-piece Destroyer band embarks on a brief tour of the UK and Europe in June, marking their first shows in this configuration in nearly three years, with more dates to come.

Destroyer on tour:

Feb 13 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern*

Feb 14 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium*

Feb 15 Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall*

Feb 17 Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!*

Feb 18 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore*

Feb 19 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*

Feb 22 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

Feb 23 Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center*

Feb 25 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre*

Feb 26 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre*

Feb 28 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore*

Mar 01 Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Jun 05 Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound 2025

*w/ Father John Misty

Photo Credit: David Galloway

