Denise Marsa Releases Perfect (Until Dawn Neon Remix)
The track arrives from Marsa's forthcoming RISK + HEAL album, following nine consecutive UK Top 10 chart entries.
Independent singer-songwriter, producer and performer Denise Marsa returns October 10 with 'Perfect Until Dawn (Neon Remix),' her latest release from the forthcoming RISK + HEAL project — arriving on World Mental Health Day.
Following nine consecutive UK Top 10s on the Music Week Commercial Pop Club/Dance charts, Marsa turns inward with 'Perfect,' a relationship song about the lasting impact of being made to feel that you are never good enough.
https://open.spotify.com/album/0TkafkENYbW8KhC7CvBrZd
The song begins in a relationship that has reached an emotional breaking point:
'You're tired and scared / I'm tired and lonely.'
Marsa then asks the question at the center of the song:
'Did they cut you off?
Did they make you feel less than perfect?
Did they dim your light
'til you forgot you were worth it?'
But 'Perfect' isn't a simple story of one person hurting and another person saving them. It explores the more complicated reality of loving someone whose emotional baggage has become part of the relationship — and realizing that compassion doesn't mean losing yourself.
At its core, 'Perfect' challenges the idea that perfection is something we should spend our lives chasing. The Until Dawn (Neon Remix) brings Marsa's emotionally direct songwriting into a modern dance/pop setting, creating an unexpected contrast: a track about vulnerability and emotional wounds that moves forward with energy.
The song was written in early July of this year, and for Marsa it's literally right off the writing block. The message is ultimately about self-worth, boundaries and healing, and recognizing that sometimes the first step toward a healthier relationship is understanding that neither person can keep living inside the damage of the past.
The release continues Marsa's 'Pop with Purpose' approach: music that delivers a message without sacrificing melody, emotion or the dance floor.
Marsa has built her career independently across decades as a singer-songwriter, producer, performer and founder of KeyMedia Group. Her musical journey includes international chart success as a vocalist and songwriter and, more recently, an extraordinary run of nine consecutive UK Top 10s as an independent recording artist.
'Perfect (Until Dawn Neon Remix)' continues that momentum while opening another chapter in Marsa's RISK + HEAL story, one where vulnerability isn't weakness, experience is the opposite of limitation, and there is no expiration date on creating your next chapter.
About Denise Marsa
Denise Marsa is an American singer-songwriter, producer, keyboardist and founder of independent label KeyMedia Group. Her music combines emotionally direct songwriting with contemporary pop and dance production, reflecting her philosophy of 'Pop with Purpose.' Marsa's career began with UK chart success as a vocalist, including her performance on 'Lucky Stars,' which reached #3 in the UK, and her role as lead voice on The Flirts' international hit 'Helpless (You Took My Love).' After decades spent developing as a songwriter, producer and independent artist, Marsa has entered a remarkable new chapter, (with the help of Until Dawn and Eurosolution) scoring nine consecutive UK Top 10s with songs she wrote and performed herself. Her forthcoming album RISK + HEAL continues that evolution, with new music including 'EVER DIE,' 'PERFECT' and 'LOVE SONG.'
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