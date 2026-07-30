EVER DIE Acoustic Version Released by Denise Marsa

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

American singer-songwriter Denise Marsa has released an acoustic version of EVER DIE, offering a stripped-down counterpart to the song's dance-oriented Until Dawn Remix, which recently entered the UK Music Week Commercial Pop Chart at number 31. The acoustic recording arrives alongside the artist's first official lyric video for the remix, giving listeners two distinct interpretations of the same song.

While the remix continues gaining momentum on dance floors, Marsa has been working with her company's Vice President of Development, Meggie Dimitrova, on the lyric video while simultaneously recording a stripped-back acoustic version of Ever Die. Where the remix pulses with energy and resilience, the acoustic recording strips everything away, placing the songwriting, instrumentation, lyrics, and voice front and center.

Originally released as a high-energy dance remix produced by Until Dawn and promoted by Eurosolution, 'Ever Die' is a follow up to Marsa's #6 hit HOLE the 8th in a list of consecutive top 10 hits on Great Britain dance charts. The newly recorded acoustic version reveals the song's vulnerable side and its quiet strength in an entirely new light.

Marsa shares:

'I've always trusted spontaneity, and I was ready to release the acoustic version next week, however our finding out the remix entered the UK charts this week makes it feel like a well-planned wishful strategy! In a way, the dance remix celebrates survival and our common ground, while this acoustic version uncovers how it all feels in a much more intimate way. I wrote the song on my acoustic piano. It was one of those moments when the song led me, not the other way around. I wanted this acoustic version to capture the instinctive human response we all have, the need to survive, to keep going, and to believe there's something better around the corner. Releasing the acoustic version felt natural and yet maybe even a bit risky, because I am totally exposed as a songwriter and as a vocalist.'

The acoustic recording features acclaimed British guitarist Paul A. Harvey on acoustic guitar, who also co-produced the track with Marsa. Influential and underground New York avant-garde jazz saxophonist David Aron adds an unexpected tone, a lone subtle presence throughout the recording, helping to express the song's themes of isolation, resilience, and the universal desire to belong and to be loved.

With the release of both the acoustic recording and the lyric video, 'Ever Die' has the chance to appeal to more listeners. Whether on a dance floor in celebration of perseverance or in a moment of quiet reflection, together, they reveal the versatility of a song and music and how a songwriter's message is as universal as it is deeply personal.

The acoustic version of EVER DIE features British guitarist Paul A. Harvey, who co-produced the track with Marsa, along with New York saxophonist David Aron. The recording is out now through KeyMedia Group.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...