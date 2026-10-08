Def Leppard to Launch 2027 North American Tour with GOO GOO DOLLS

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Def Leppard have announced a 45-date 2027 North American tour with Goo Goo Dolls and special guests The Struts. The tour kicks off on March 2 and runs through July 2, making stops in all major markets across the U.S. and Canada.

For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, helping advance groundbreaking research and innovative treatments for people facing cancer.

Earlier this year, Def Leppard completed their third sold-out residency in Las Vegas at Caesar's Palace. The remainder of 2026 has seen them perform sold-out shows across the U.K., Europe, South America and Mexico. Also this summer, Def Leppard's Greatest Hits compilation entered four U.K. Top Charts, two of which debuted in the Top 10 – adding another accolade to the band's whopping 11 million monthly Spotify listeners and 110+ million albums sold worldwide.

The announcement follows the Goo Goo Dolls' extensive run of Summer Tour dates, which included performances at iHeartRadio Festival and Sea.Hear.Now Festival. Following their viral success, the band's Diamond-certified (10,000,000 in sales) hit 'Iris' has garnered over 6 billion global streams, amassing over 1 billion streams in 2025 alone. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, Goo Goo Dolls have garnered 4x GRAMMY-nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 15 #1 and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for 'Most Top 10 Singles.'

Known for their high-energy performances, rock fans can expect a thrilling ride on this upcoming tour from some of rock 'n' roll's most influential bands.

Tickets

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Fan Club presale beginning on Monday, October 12 at 10 am local followed by a CITI and Verizon presale for the U.S. dates on Monday, October 12 at 12 pm local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, October 16 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

Citi is the official card of the Def Leppard tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, October 12 at 12 pm local time until Thursday, October 15 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. (Eligible in the U.S. only.) For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the in the U.S. as part of Verizon's loyalty program, Verizon Shine. The presale for select shows runs from Monday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, October 15 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Verizon Shine awards customers win once-in-a-lifetime experiences, alongside daily drops including tickets to concerts and sporting events, exclusive merchandise, dining vouchers, gift cards and more. (Eligible in the U.S. and via Ticketmaster only.) Opt-in to Verizon Shine via the My Verizon App.

Def Leppard + Goo Goo Dolls Tour Routing

March 2, 2027 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

March 5, 2027 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

March 7, 2027 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

March 9, 2027 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

March 11, 2027 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Vidéotron

March 13, 2027 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

March 17, 2027 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

March 19, 2027 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

March 21, 2027 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

March 23, 2027 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

March 25, 2027 – Chicago, IL – United Center

March 27, 2027 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

March 29, 2027 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

March 31, 2027 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

April 13, 2027 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

April 16, 2027 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

April 18, 2027 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

April 20, 2027 – Mobile, AL – Regions Arena

April 22, 2027 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

April 24, 2027 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 26, 2027 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

April 29, 2027 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

May 1, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

May 5, 2027 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

May 7, 2027 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

May 9, 2027 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

May 11, 2027 – Spokane, WA – Numerica Veterans Arena

May 14, 2027 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

May 16, 2027 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

May 29, 2027 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

June 1, 2027 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

June 3, 2027 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

June 5, 2027 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

June 7, 2027 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

June 9, 2027 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

June 11, 2027 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

June 13, 2027 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

June 17, 2027 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

June 19, 2027 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

June 21, 2027 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

June 23, 2027 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 25, 2027 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

June 27, 2027 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

June 30, 2027 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 2, 2027 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

About Def Leppard

With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard - Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career, the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums - including the 14x Platinum Hysteria and 11x Platinum Pyromania - that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as the world's greatest live rock band.

In May 2022, Def Leppard released their critically and commercially acclaimed twelfth studio album Diamond Star Halos. The album debuted at #1 on the Apple, Amazon Music and Billboard's Hard Rock charts, and scored a Top 10 debut on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart, marking the band's eighth Top 10 album of their career. Globally, it notched numerous Top 10 chart entries including a Top 5 debut in the UK. Following this success, the band released their 13th studio album Drastic Symphonies with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2023, which charted at #4 in the UK– their highest UK chart entry in over 32 years—and spent an impressive 15 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Current Classical chart. In 2024, the band teamed up with guitarist Tom Morello for their single 'Just Like 73', which soared to #1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock chart.

By the end of this year, Def Leppard will have sold over 4.5 million tickets across the globe since their sold out stadium run in 2022 alongside Mötley Crüe, a massive feat in today's touring world. Additionally, the band has garnered an impressive 20 million followers across their social media platforms. Marking another huge milestone, the band was recently honored with their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Following the close of their 2018 co-headline stadium and arena run in North America, Def Leppard sold more than 1,000,000 tickets, a massive feat in today's touring world. Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe topped that number yet again with another sold out stadium run in 2022 and 2023, selling over 2.1 million tickets across the globe while performing in 27 countries and on five continents. Continuing to push boundaries with their electrifying live shows, Def Leppard completed their third sold out Las Vegas residency in February 2026 before touring India, the UK and Europe (including headlining the o2 Arena in London and the 85,000 capacity Wacken Open Air festival in Germany).

About Goo Goo Dolls

Formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered 4x GRAMMY-nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 15 #1 and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for 'Most Top 10 Singles.'

On the heels of going viral, the band's Diamond-certified (10,000,000 in sales) hit 'Iris' has garnered over 6 billion streams worldwide, amassing over 1 billion streams in 2025 alone. Originally released in 1998, the 4x GRAMMY-nominated track continues to reach new audiences around the world and recently received a new version by SZA in addition to being covered by the likes of Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers and sombr, yet again proving the timelessness and staying power of Goo Goo Dolls' illustrious catalog. Earlier this year, the track was nominated for 'Best Throwback Song' at the American Music Awards.

Thus far, A Boy Named Goo (1995) has gone 2x Certified Platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl (1998) 5x Certified Platinum and Gutterflower (2002) and Let Love In (2006) are both Certified Gold. In addition, Something for the Rest of Us (2010) and Magnetic (2013) bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. In addition, the band's Summer Anthem EP is out now via Warner Records. Consisting of 7 tracks, Summer Anthem is a precise, hard-hitting project, featuring the type of vivid lyricism that's led the band to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.

About The Struts

Since bursting onto the scene in 2015 with the release of Everybody Wants, The Struts have become synonymous with modern glam-rock swagger and arena-sized energy. Known for hits like 'Could Have Been Me,' 'Kiss This,' and 'Body Talks,' the band quickly earned global acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Their debut album charted internationally and led to opening slots for rock legends such as The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Guns N' Roses, and Mötley Crüe — with Dave Grohl famously declaring them 'the best opening band we've ever had.'

With multiple acclaimed studio albums under their belt — including Young & Dangerous (2018), Strange Days (2020), and Pretty Vicious (2023) — The Struts have built a reputation for genre-blending innovation, theatrical flair, and a sound that feels both nostalgic and fresh. Their latest singles, including 'How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)' and 'Can't Stop Talking,' have further solidified their place in the modern rock landscape. In addition to the band's collective success, frontman Luke Spiller has ventured into solo territory with his debut album, Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine, released in April 2025. They've played top festivals around the world, appeared on late-night television, and continue to pack venues from Los Angeles to London.

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