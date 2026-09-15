Def Leppard Release VOLUME 4 Box Set with Rare Tracks

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Def Leppard will release 'Volume 4,' the fourth of six volumes showcasing the band's complete recorded output, on November 13, 2026.

Available on both 180g vinyl and limited-edition CD box sets via UMR, the collection features all studio recordings from 2015 to 2023, including Def Leppard, Diamond Star Halos, and Drastic Symphonies, presented in their original packaging across both formats. The collection also includes an extensive selection of rare tracks curated by Joe Elliott, many of which appear on vinyl and CD for the first time. All albums have been mastered by Ronan McHugh at Ro's Garage.

Housed in rigid box sets, each edition includes a hardback book featuring rare photography by Ross Halfin and liner notes by Classic Rock's Paul Elliott. Band members Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Rick Allen, Vivian Campbell, and Phil Collen also contribute exclusive interviews.

Joe Elliott says, 'At last! It's here! Volume 4 gathers together our remaining studio albums and some very interesting bonus material. Some of the bonus bits are quite recent but there is also something that was lost in The Vaults for over 33 years until earlier this year. We're extremely excited to finally put this box set in front of you, it's a great listen and a good read too!'

Also included on 'Volume 4' is a cover version of The Beatles' 'Revolution.' Taken from the Rarities album on Volume 4, the track was originally recorded for a TV advert but not used, so it remains unreleased until now.

With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard — Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. 2026 has already seen Def Leppard complete a sold out months' residency in Las Vegas, tour India and the UK and Europe, selling out all UK dates including London's O2 Arena, and release a brand new single, 'Rejoice.'

Over the course of their career, the band has produced a series of albums including the 14x Platinum Hysteria and 11x Platinum Pyromania. In May 2022, Def Leppard released their twelfth studio album Diamond Star Halos, which debuted at #1 on the Apple, Amazon Music and Billboard's Hard Rock charts, and scored a Top 10 debut on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart, marking the band's eighth Top 10 album of their career. Globally, it notched numerous Top 10 chart entries including a Top 5 debut in the UK. The band went on to release its 13th studio album, Drastic Symphonies, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2023, which charted at #4 in the UK — the band's highest UK chart entry in over 32 years — and spent 15 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Current Classical chart. In 2024, the band teamed up with guitarist Tom Morello for the single 'Just Like 73,' which reached #1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock chart.

By the end of this year, Def Leppard will have sold over 4.5 million tickets across the globe since their sold out stadium run in 2022 alongside Mötley Crüe. The band has also garnered an impressive 20 million followers across their social media platforms and was recently honored with its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, being inducted by Jon Bon Jovi. Following the close of their 2018 co-headline stadium and arena run in North America, Def Leppard sold more than 1,000,000 tickets. Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe topped that number again with another sold out stadium run in 2022 and 2023, selling over 2.1 million tickets across the globe while performing in 27 countries and on five continents. The band completed its third sold out Las Vegas residency in February 2026 before touring India, the UK and Europe, including headlining and selling out London's O2 Arena and the 85,000 capacity Wacken Open Air festival in Germany.

Volume Four Formats

Format: 6-CD Box Set

Content: DISC ONE: Def Leppard / DISC TWO: Diamond Star Halos / DISC THREE: Drastic Symphonies / DISC FOUR: Rarities / DISC FIVE: Rarities / DISC SIX: Rarities

Tracklist

CD ONE: DEF LEPPARD

1. Let's Go

2. Dangerous

3. Man Enough

4. We Belong

5. Invincible

6. Sea Of Love

7. Energized

8. All Time High

9. Battle Of My Own

10. Broke'N'Brokenhearted

11. Forever Young

12. Last Dance

13. Wings Of an Angel

14. Blind Faith

CD TWO: DIAMOND STAR HALOS

1. Take What You Want

2. Kick

3. Fire It Up

4. This Guitar

5. SOS Emergency

6. Liquid Dust

7. U Rok Mi

8. Goodbye For Good This Time

9. All We Need

10. Open Your Eyes

11. Gimme A Kiss

12. Angels (Can't Help You Now)

13. Lifeless

14. Unbreakable

15. From Here to Eternity

CD THREE: DRASTIC SYMPHONIES

1. Turn To Dust

2. Paper Sun

3. Animal

4. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Stripped Version)

5. Hysteria

6. Love Bites

7. Goodbye For Good This Time

8. Love

9. Gods Of War

10. Angels (Can't Help You Now)

11. Bringin' On The Heartbreak

12. Switch 625

13. Too Late For Love

14. When Love And Hate Collide

15. Kings Of The World

CD FOUR: RARITIES

1. Let It Go (Live iTunes Session)

2. Foolin (Live iTunes Session)

3. Bringin' On The Heartbreak (Live iTunes Session)

4. Rock On (Live iTunes Session)

5. When Love And Hate Collide (Live iTunes Session)

6. Promises (Live iTunes Session)

7. C'Mon C'mon (Live At Abbey Road, 2008)

8. Rock On (Live At Abbey Road, 2008)

9. Rocket (Live At Abbey Road, 2008)

10. Undefeated (From Mirrorball)

11. Kings Of the World (From Mirrorball)

12. It's All About Believin' (From Mirrorball)

13. Rock Of Ages (2012 Re-Recorded Version)

14. Pour Some Sugar On Me (2012 Re-Recorded Version)

15. Where Does Love Go When It Dies / Now / When Love And Hate Collide / Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad / Two Steps Behind (Acoustic Medley, 2012)

16. Hysteria (2013 Re-Recorded Version)

CD FIVE: RARITIES

1. Undefeated (Demo)

2. Last Dance (Demo)

3. Wings Of An Angel (Las Vegas Demo)

4. We Belong (Joe Only Vox)

5. This Guitar (Demo)

6. Hysteria (Spotify Session, 2018)

7. Miss You In A Heartbeat (Feat. Ian Hunter) (Retroactive Outtake)

8. We All Need Christmas

9. Take What You Want (Radio Edit)

10. Kick (Radio Edit)

11. This Guitar (Joe Only Mix)

12. Goodbye For Good This Time (Avant-Garde Mix)

13. Lifeless (Joe Only Mix)

14. Angels (Can't Help You Now) (Covent Garden Mix)

15. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad

16. Animal (Radio Edit)

17. Just Like 73 (Feat. Tom Morello)

CD SIX: RARITIES

1. Personal Jesus (2026 Mix)

2. Revolution (Abandoned TV Ad)

3. 'Heroes' (2026 Mix)

4. Stand By Me (From Bank of Dave 2)

5. Bad Motor Scooter (Feat. Sammy Hagar)

6. Helen Wheels (from 'The Art Of McCartney' album)

7. Drive In Saturday (Feat. Mike Garson)

8. Seagull (Full Band Version)

Format: 11LP Boxset

Content: ALBUM ONE: Def Leppard (2 x LP) / ALBUM TWO: Diamond Star Halo (2 x LP) / ALBUM THREE: Drastic Symphony (2 x LP) / ALBUM FOUR: Rarities (2 x LP) / ALBUM FIVE: Rarities (3 x LP)

ALBUM ONE: DEF LEPPARD — SIDE ONE: 1. Let's Go 2. Dangerous 3. Man Enough 4. We Belong

SIDE TWO: 1. Invincible 2. Sea Of Love 3. Energized 4. All Time High

SIDE THREE: 1. Battle Of My Own 2. Broke'N'Brokenhearted 3. Forever Young 4. Last Dance

SIDE FOUR: 1. Wings Of An Angel 2. Blind Faith

ALBUM TWO: DIAMOND STAR HALOS — SIDE ONE: 1. Take What You Want 2. Kick 3. Fire It Up 4. This Guitar

SIDE TWO: 1. SOS Emergency 2. Liquid Dust 3. U Rok Mi 4. Goodbye For Good This Time

SIDE THREE: 1. All We Need 2. Open Your Eyes 3. Gimme A Kiss 4. Angels (Can't Help You Now)

SIDE FOUR: 1. Lifeless 2. Unbreakable 3. From Here To Eternity

ALBUM THREE: DRASTIC SYMPHONIES — SIDE ONE: 1. Turn To Dust 2. Paper Sun 3. Animal 4. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Stripped Version)

SIDE TWO: 1. Hysteria 2. Love Bites 3. Goodbye For Good This Time 4. Love

SIDE THREE: 1. Gods Of War 2. Angels (Can't Help You Now) 3. Bringin' On the Heartbreak 4. Switch 625

SIDE FOUR: 1. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad 2. Too Late For Love 3. When Love And Hate Collide 4. Kings Of The World

ALBUM FOUR: RARITIES — SIDE ONE: 1. Let It Go (Live iTunes Session) 2. Foolin (Live iTunes Session) 3. Bringin' On The Heartbreak (Live iTunes Session) 4. Rock On (Live iTunes Session) 5. When Love And Hate Collide (Live iTunes Session)

SIDE TWO: 1. Promises (Live iTunes Session) 2. C'Mon C'mon (Live At Abbey Road, 2008) 3. Rock On (Live At Abbey Road, 2008) 4. Rocket (Live At Abbey Road, 2008)

SIDE THREE: 1. Undefeated (From Mirrorball) 2. Kings Of The World (From Mirrorball) 3. It's All About Believin' (From Mirrorball)

SIDE FOUR: 1. Rock Of Ages (2012 Re-Record) 2. Pour Some Sugar On Me (2012 Re-Record) 3. Where Does Love Go When It Dies / Now / When Love And Hate Collide / Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad / Two Steps Behind (Acoustic Medley, 2012) 4. Hysteria (2013 Re-Record)

ALBUM FIVE: RARITIES — SIDE ONE: 1. Undefeated (Demo) 2. Last Dance (Demo) 3. Wings Of An Angel (Las Vegas Demo) 4. We Belong (Joe Only Vox)

SIDE TWO: 1. This Guitar (Demo) 2. Hysteria (Spotify Session, 2018) 3. Miss You in A Heartbeat (Feat. Ian Hunter) (Retroactive Outtake) 4. We All Need Christmas

SIDE THREE: 1. Take What You Want (Radio Edit) 2. Kick (Radio Edit) 3. This Guitar (Joe Only Mix) 4. Goodbye For Good This Time (Avant-Garde Mix)

SIDE FOUR: 1. Lifeless (Joe Only Mix) 2. Angels (Can't Help You Now) (Covent Garden Mix) 3. Animal (Radio Edit) 4. Just Like 73 (Feat. Tom Morello)

SIDE FIVE: 1. Personal Jesus (2026 Mix) 2. Revolution (Abandoned TV Ad) 3. 'Heroes' (2026 Mix) 4. Stand By Me (From Bank Of Dave 2)

SIDE SIX: 1. Bad Motor Scooter (Feat. Sammy Hagar) 2. Helen Wheels (from 'The Art Of McCartney' album) 3. Drive In Saturday (Feat. Mike Garson) 4. Seagull (Full Band Version)

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