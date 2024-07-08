Deep Purple Releases New Song 'Lazy Sod'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the midst of summer and the rock festival season, Deep Purple has released ‘Lazy Sod’, the third song from their upcoming album ‘=1’. Alongside the single release, the official music video for ‘Lazy Sod’ is now live on Deep Purple’s YouTube channel.

Asked about the song’s inspiration, frontman Ian Gillan explained in an interview:

"Recently, a young journalist asked me how many songs I had written in my life. I replied that the last time my assistant counted, twenty years ago, it was over 500. I felt quite accomplished until she pointed out Dolly Parton's 5,000 songs, calling me a lazy sod. I couldn't help but agree and wrote down the exchange in my notebook." (ROCKS magazine, June 2024)

Produced once again by iconic Bob Ezrin, the new album ‘=1’ captures the purest classic Deep Purple sound, without relying on nostalgia.

Two weeks before its release on July 19th, global acclaim is mounting for '=1'. Critics are already hailing it as a Deep Purple 'classic' (ROCKS, Germany), giving the album a perfect 10/10 rating, describing it as 'highly recommended' (Fireworks, UK), and celebrating '=1' as 'their finest moment this century' (Classic Rock, UK).

In celebration of the new album, Deep Purple will perform more than 60 concerts worldwide this year during their ‘=1 MORE TIME’ tour.

With three consecutive No. 1 albums in their back pocket and a resurgent new energy powering them forward, this is Deep Purple at their pinnacle. ‘Now WHAT?!’ (2013), inFinite’ (2017), and ‘Whoosh!’ (2020) have sold over one million copies worldwide, making Deep Purple one of the most successful rock bands currently active. The latest studio album, “Whoosh!”, reached #1 on the album charts in 7 countries and charted in the top 10 in another 12.

‘=1’ will be released on July 19th via earMUSIC as Ltd. CD+DVD (Digipak), CD (Jewelcase), 2LP Gatefold (black, 180g), Ltd. Purple 2LP Gatefold (180g), Ltd. Crystal Clear 2LP (180g) and Ltd. Box Set (CD+DVD Digipak, 2LP black Gatefold, 3x exclusive 10” vinyl editions featuring live recordings from Deep Purple’s 2022 tour, exclusive Collector’s T-shirt, 2x exclusive guitar picks, 1x exclusive art print, 1x exclusive lanyard, and the chance to win a Golden Ticket giving access to every show on the Deep Purple ‘=1 MORE TIME’ tour).

All LPs include a rich 12-page LP sized booklet – exclusively in the first print run!

The bonus DVD features the approx. 60min documentary ‘Access All Areas’ joining Deep Purple backstage on tour and providing an exclusive look behind the scenes.

Further exclusive items are available via the official album store: Ltd. 2LP Picture Disc, Ltd. Cassette, strictly limited canvas signed by all band members – limited to 150 items only and various other merchandise items.

=1 MORE TIME TOUR DATES

Aug. 14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Aug. 15 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

Aug. 17 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 18 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino – Grand Theater

Aug. 19 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 22 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 23 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Aug. 28 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 30 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 1 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 3 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sept. 4 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sept. 6 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sept. 7 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 8 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Tickets are available at www.deeppurple.com.

Photo Credit: Jim Rakete

Comments