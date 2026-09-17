Deep Glens Releases CARVER Album; North American Tour Launches Fall

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Deep glens, the electronic project of producer and sound engineer Brett Bullion, has released his new album CARVER, out independently. The album's focus track, 'guire sleepover,' is described as an essential snapshot of the record, occupying a space between chance and intention, fragmentation and coherence. The single and full album are available at deepglens.com/carver.

Throughout this fall, deep glens will be touring across North America, including a hometown show in Minneapolis, New York City on September 25, Los Angeles on October 8, and Chicago on November 5.

Across CARVER, deep glens shifts his craft focus from software systems to physical media through a 'tape-based approach' that sees hundreds of analog tape loops containing rhythmic, harmonic, and textural fragments recorded, spliced and randomly selected before being reshaped through speed manipulation, filtering, and other studio processes. Beneath all technical methods, deep glens draws from accumulated experience, memory and accident while reflecting on aging, uncertainty and the human impulse to create something new from whatever materials are on hand.

Bullion says, 'It's a record that, in its own way, fits alongside Fennesz, William Basinski, Steve Reich, and early ambient Eno. It's a morphing composition of chance constructed out of hundreds of analog tape loops that I tried to make unique and beautiful.'

Lead track 'ok ak' illustrated deep glens' shapeshifting wall of sound, praised by Paste Magazine as 'fragmented but beautiful.' Recent single 'music camp with the kid from monticello' continued his ability to build experiences led by boundless creative parameters. Another personal composition, 'guire sleepover' is charged on a rolling soundscape and broken beat, reflective of his production style across CARVER that sees him randomly picking rhythm and harmonic analog tape loops from a box and shaping them with processing in order to work together as a complete composition.

Drawing from his earliest musical interests, deep glens makes exploratory music shaped by experimentation, process, and sound design. His debut album Earn Grips was constructed from improvisations within custom-built software environments and blurred the boundaries between composition and performance, landing somewhere between Boards of Canada's Hi Scores, Oneohtrix Point Never's Tranquilizer or Autechre's SIGN, the latter of which he also supported on tour last year for their TwentyTwentyFive Tour.

Over the past decade, Bullion has built a reputation behind the scenes through his work as an acclaimed sound engineer, having worked across projects with a range of genres including slow-motion rock band Low (Double Negative), indie-rock Samia (Bloodless), pop trio Bad Bad Hats and more. Through this work deep glens emerged as the sound of someone with the spirit of bedroom electronic composition with the perspective of a lifelong studio engineer.

Tour Dates

Thu 17 Sep - Berlin Club - Minneapolis MN

Fri 25 Sep - Low Intervention @ dadabar - NYC NY

Sat 26 Sep - Low Pass @ 2223 Fish - Philadelphia PA

Fri 2 Oct - Grey Area - San Francisco CA

Tue 6 Oct - Sunwarped @ Central Records - Phoenix AZ

Thu 8 Oct - Late Breakfast @ 2220 Arts - Los Angeles CA

Sat 10 Oct - Sonder Bar - Portland OR

Mon 12 Oct - TBA - Seattle WA

Thu 5 Nov - DADS - Chicago IL

Fri 6 Nov - Moondog Cafe - Detroit MI

Sat 7 Nov - TBA - Louisville KY

Sun 8 Nov - TBA - St Louis MO

Mon 9 Nov - TBA - Kansas City MO

About Deep Glens

deep glens is the solo work of producer, recording engineer, and mixer Brett Bullion. Known for his work with artists including Low, Samia, Hippo Campus, Margaret Glaspy, and The Bad Plus, Bullion returns to his roots in experimental electronic music through compositions that blend custom software systems, improvisation, and studio craft. In 2024, Autechre featured deep glens tracks during their BBC 6 Music Artist Residency and later invited Bullion to join four dates of their 2025 North American tour.

Photo Credit: Amy Anderson



Photo Credit: Amy Anderson

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 14 Hrs 26 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link