Deep Glens Releases CARVER Album; North American Tour Launches Fall
Brett Bullion's experimental electronic project will tour North America with dates across Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
Deep glens, the electronic project of producer and sound engineer Brett Bullion, has released his new album CARVER, out independently. The album's focus track, 'guire sleepover,' is described as an essential snapshot of the record, occupying a space between chance and intention, fragmentation and coherence. The single and full album are available at deepglens.com/carver.
Throughout this fall, deep glens will be touring across North America, including a hometown show in Minneapolis, New York City on September 25, Los Angeles on October 8, and Chicago on November 5.
Across CARVER, deep glens shifts his craft focus from software systems to physical media through a 'tape-based approach' that sees hundreds of analog tape loops containing rhythmic, harmonic, and textural fragments recorded, spliced and randomly selected before being reshaped through speed manipulation, filtering, and other studio processes. Beneath all technical methods, deep glens draws from accumulated experience, memory and accident while reflecting on aging, uncertainty and the human impulse to create something new from whatever materials are on hand.
Bullion says, 'It's a record that, in its own way, fits alongside Fennesz, William Basinski, Steve Reich, and early ambient Eno. It's a morphing composition of chance constructed out of hundreds of analog tape loops that I tried to make unique and beautiful.'
Lead track 'ok ak' illustrated deep glens' shapeshifting wall of sound, praised by Paste Magazine as 'fragmented but beautiful.' Recent single 'music camp with the kid from monticello' continued his ability to build experiences led by boundless creative parameters. Another personal composition, 'guire sleepover' is charged on a rolling soundscape and broken beat, reflective of his production style across CARVER that sees him randomly picking rhythm and harmonic analog tape loops from a box and shaping them with processing in order to work together as a complete composition.
Drawing from his earliest musical interests, deep glens makes exploratory music shaped by experimentation, process, and sound design. His debut album Earn Grips was constructed from improvisations within custom-built software environments and blurred the boundaries between composition and performance, landing somewhere between Boards of Canada's Hi Scores, Oneohtrix Point Never's Tranquilizer or Autechre's SIGN, the latter of which he also supported on tour last year for their TwentyTwentyFive Tour.
Over the past decade, Bullion has built a reputation behind the scenes through his work as an acclaimed sound engineer, having worked across projects with a range of genres including slow-motion rock band Low (Double Negative), indie-rock Samia (Bloodless), pop trio Bad Bad Hats and more. Through this work deep glens emerged as the sound of someone with the spirit of bedroom electronic composition with the perspective of a lifelong studio engineer.
Tour Dates
Thu 17 Sep - Berlin Club - Minneapolis MN
Fri 25 Sep - Low Intervention @ dadabar - NYC NY
Sat 26 Sep - Low Pass @ 2223 Fish - Philadelphia PA
Fri 2 Oct - Grey Area - San Francisco CA
Tue 6 Oct - Sunwarped @ Central Records - Phoenix AZ
Thu 8 Oct - Late Breakfast @ 2220 Arts - Los Angeles CA
Sat 10 Oct - Sonder Bar - Portland OR
Mon 12 Oct - TBA - Seattle WA
Thu 5 Nov - DADS - Chicago IL
Fri 6 Nov - Moondog Cafe - Detroit MI
Sat 7 Nov - TBA - Louisville KY
Sun 8 Nov - TBA - St Louis MO
Mon 9 Nov - TBA - Kansas City MO
About Deep Glens
deep glens is the solo work of producer, recording engineer, and mixer Brett Bullion. Known for his work with artists including Low, Samia, Hippo Campus, Margaret Glaspy, and The Bad Plus, Bullion returns to his roots in experimental electronic music through compositions that blend custom software systems, improvisation, and studio craft. In 2024, Autechre featured deep glens tracks during their BBC 6 Music Artist Residency and later invited Bullion to join four dates of their 2025 North American tour.
Photo Credit: Amy Anderson
Photo Credit: Amy Anderson
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