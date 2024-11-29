Deep Dish Release New Remix of 2005 Hit ‘Say Hello’

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Iconic GRAMMY-winning dance duo Deep Dish continue their tantalising return after ten years with two refreshed remixes of their 2005 hit, ‘Say Hello’. The first, the epic ‘Goes Deep’ remix is out now, via Armada Music, while the second more driving and energetic ‘Goes Peak’ version is due in December.

The ‘Goes Deep’ remix of ‘Say Hello’ perfectly translates the original’s dreamy atmosphere into today’s evolved Afrotech movement, cradling the catchy vocal in a subtle, 3-step kick pattern, laden with flurries of percussion. Nearly 20 years after Deep Dish helped define the sound of 2000s dancefloors, this remix brings that timeless vibe into the modern era.

After dropping another updated remix of their 2004 hit ‘Flashdance’ (Listen HERE) in October, Deep Dish–made up of Dubfire and Sharam–are coming back like they never left. Known for their boundary-pushing sound, they became icons of progressive house with classics like ‘Dreams’ and ‘The Future of the Future (Stay Gold)’ and were even tapped up to remix major names like Madonna and Dido.

With a series of Deep Dish live dates in New York and London on the horizon, this influential dance duo is reviving its sound for modern dancefloors. Be sure to keep an eye out for the Goes Peak remix of ‘Say Hello’, out on December 6th.

Upcoming UK/NY Dates:

5th Dec - Somewhere Nowhere, NYC

7th Dec - The Cause, London

20th Dec - The Cause, London

21st Dec - Somewhere Nowhere, NYC

