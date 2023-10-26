Decades Tease Forthcoming EP With New Club Track 'Get So High'

Hotly tipped London electronic duo Decades (Anna Straker and Coldabank) return with ‘Get So High' the lead single from forthcoming EP of the same name. ‘Get So HIgh' lands 26th Oct via Slow Supermarket.

‘Get So High' is a soaring club track full of trippy details that evoke the joyful release of festival raves and a summer of highs. Filled with emotion and creative structural elements, the track gives a taste of the shift in Decades' new sound embracing a breadth of sonic versatility - an enticing peek at forthcoming EP Get So High. ‘Get So High' is dreamy dancefloor magic par excellence!

On the track Decades say:

“‘Get So High' captures a fun festival feeling. It is bursting with emotion and it's weird structure and evolving sections kind of take you on a trip”

Decades is the lockdown brainchild of best friends, and artists Anna Straker and Joachim Walker aka Coldabank unearthed a special creative chemistry after a chance meeting at a party. Their experimental, all nighters in the studio, led to them breaking out of familiar pop formulas and embracing their love of vintage synths and euphoric club music.

Combining their wealth of experience as producers and live performers they stumbled into a new musical synergy and the result is heartfelt, hypnotic bangers that vibrate with the warmth of kindred spirits.

To celebrate the release of their debut EP, Get So High', Decades will be performing live at The Pickle Factory on the 30th November with support from Storm Mollison and Yesca.