Dean Lewis Releases Third Studio Album 'THE EPILOGUE'

Dean Lewis has released his highly anticipated third studio album The Epilogue, featuring his new single and music video “Empire.” Listen to The Epilogue HERE.

At the end of the month, the multiplatinum award-winning singer-songwriter is set to embark on his largest global tour. The Epilogue World Tour launches at the Civic Theatre in Newcastle, Australia on Wednesday October 30th before heading to Europe and finishing up in North America in April/May of 2025. Tickets are on sale now HERE. See below for a complete itinerary of North American dates.

The Epilogue leads with the emotionally charged heartfelt new single “Empire.” Performed recently at the 2024 ACRA Awards (Australian Commercial Radio & Audio Awards) “Empire” is about letting go and allowing someone to find their own path and grow on their own. Dean shares, “it's about my friend, and it's about her finding her own way, and me letting her go and find her way, because she spent years helping me and supporting me, and never was able to find her own path. It's me saying, go and do that, go and find yourself, but if the wind ever breaks down your windows, I'll be here.”

“Empire” is accompanied by a beautiful music video shot in Los Angeles and directed by highly acclaimed brothers Landon and Luke, Altar8 (David Kushner). Speaking about the creative vision for the “Empire” video Dean reveals, “I wanted it to feel like we're on a cabin on a hill and there's this wind gushing against the cabin. I wanted to create that visual and to put people in that scene, then the lyrics start to describe having to let this girl go and bloom in her own life, succeed on her own. It gets this big epic chorus where I'm singing about missing her and wanting to call her, but not being able to. It feels, so grand and epic that I got shivers when we layered the vocals in the studio. It just came alive at that point and it's a song I'm really proud of ... I hope you love it.”

The Epilogue contains 12 new tracks, including the latest hit single, the love song “Rest” featuring Sasha Alex Sloan which has garnered over 13 million streams to date, “All I Ever Wanted” which has amassed over 20 million streams, reached the Top 10 on Shazam and cracked the Top 15 on the Australian Radio Chart, the equally moving and resonant in both its composition and its message, "The Last Bit Of Us" co-produced by Dean and acclaimed duo Afterhrs (Maroon 5, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson), and the heart wrenching song “Memories” and “Trust Me Mate."

Following unprecedented worldwide success, critical acclaim, and sold-out tours, Dean continues to write and perform with unmatched vulnerability, vibrancy, and vitality. The Epilogue boasts some of Dean's best work to date, representing both the culmination of an incredible journey thus far and a harbinger for what's next.

Lewis says, “I've been touring and recording nonstop for eight years. An Epilogue traditionally sums up a book, answers any unanswered questions, and hints at what's to come. This is a new chapter. It feels like the ending of the last few years of my life and the beginning of the next. I really tried to define my own style. For me, the music wraps up the past and shines a light on what to expect going forward.”

Dean Lewis crafted The Epilogue between a packed live schedule, penning music during sessions in a Hollywood Hills house and in Hawaii. He went back to his roots, harnessing a renewed state of inspiration, tapping into the spirit of his earliest material from a fresh perspective honed by six more years of experience.

Speaking about the album Dean says, “my first album had a level of rawness, for the second, I was a little more cautious and pop-oriented, but the songs were meaningful to me. On this record, I started to get rawer and more acoustic again. I was trying to rekindle the simplicity of why things worked. I knew what I wanted to hear, so I embraced what made the first one special.”

The Epilogue is the start of the best chapter of Dean's story. “I've learned a lot of lessons, and I know myself more, but I've retained the wonder and possibility of life. When I wrote my debut, I had nothing, and I was living with my grandma. I'm in a much different place, yet I have the same youthful excitement. I'm calmer and more relaxed. I never lost the drive to make great music. This is my craft, my life, and my purpose. Before, I often felt like I didn't belong, but I'm surer of my place in the world today”, Dean shares.

Dean returns to Australia fresh off the back of performing in Europe at major summer festivals throughout Denmark, Germany, Ireland and the US, and is excited to kick off the global The Epilogue World Tour in Australia this month. Supporting the Australian and New Zealand Tour Dates is USA Singer Songwriter Daniel Seavey and Australian sweetheart and most streamed country-pop artist, Rachael Fahim.



THE EPILOGUE WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES

Thu-Apr-03-25

Nashville, TN

Brooklyn Bowl

Fri-Apr-04-25

Atlanta, GA

Buckhead Theatre

Sat-Apr-05-25

Charlotte, NC

The Underground

Tue-Apr-08-25

Washington, DC

9:30 Club

Wed-Apr-09-25

Philadelphia, PA

Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

Fri-Apr-11-25

Asbury Park, NJ

The Stone Pony

Sat-Apr-12-25

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel

Mon-Apr-14-25

Boston, MA

Royale

Tue-Apr-15-25

Norwalk, CT

District Music Hall

Thu-Apr-17-25

Cleveland, OH

Agora Theater

Fri-Apr-18-25

Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sat-Apr-19-25

Columbus, OH

The Bluestone

Tue-Apr-22-25

Chicago, IL

Riviera Theater

Wed-Apr-23-25

Saint Paul, MN

Palace Theatre

Fri-Apr-25-25

Denver, CO

Ogden Theatre

Mon-Apr-28-25

Phoenix, AZ

The Van Buren

Tue-Apr-29-25

Del Mar, CA

The Sound

Thu-May-01-25

Anaheim, CA

House of Blues

Fri-May-02-25

Los Angeles, CA

The Bellwether

Sat-May-03-25

San Francisco, CA

The Regency Ballroom

Mon-May-05-25

Portland, OR

Roseland Theater

Tue-May-06-25

Seattle, WA

Showbox SoDo

Wed-May-07-25

Vancouver, BC

Malkin Bowl

Sun-May-11-25

Saskatoon, SK

Coors Event Center

Mon-May-12-25

Winnipeg, MB

Burton Cummings Theatre

Thu-May-15-25

Toronto, ON

HISTORY

Fri-May-16-25

Ottawa, ON

National Arts Centre - Southam Hall

Sat-May-17-25

Laval, QC

Place Bell

Tue-May-20-25

Quebec City, QC

Imperial Bell Theater

TRACKLIST

Empire

All I Ever Wanted

Rest with Sasha Alex Sloan

All Your Lies

I Still Do

Cold

Memories

Trust Me Mate

Love Of My Life

Until The End

Clelia's Song

The Last Bit Of Us

ABOUT DEAN LEWIS

Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis has sold 7M albums & EPs worldwide and his music has attracted 15B streams to date. Dean has cultivated and captivated a huge global fanbase of over 7M social followers, including 3.4M Tik Tok and 2M YouTube followers. He has toured the world, playing over 400 shows and festivals. Dean was welcomed into the Spotify Billions club for his hit "Be Alright" which now has 6.3B + streams. "Be Alright" has been certified 14 x platinum in Australia, 3 x platinum in the USA, 2 x platinum in the UK and platinum+ in 22 other countries. His first ever single, "Waves" has also now hit over 2.3B streams and is certified 10 x platinum in Australia, gold in the USA, platinum in the UK and platinum+ in 14 other countries. Off the back of his # 1 Debut album release – 2019's chart-topping, multiple-award-winning, multiple-Platinum-certified "A Place We Knew", Lewis grabbed 3 x ARIA Awards, ‘Album of The Year,' ‘Male Artist of The Year' and ‘Video of The Year' for "Be Alright." He also collaborated with Dutch superstar DJ/producer Martin Garrix on their hit single "Used To Love" and kicked another bucket-list career goal when he performed at the AFL Grand Final.

In 2022, Dean released his second album "The Hardest Love" which hit the ARIA Top 5 and featured singles "How Do I Say Goodbye", "Hurtless" + "Looks Like Me". That year, Dean collaborated with Norwegian DJ/Producer Kygo on 2 tracks which have over 200M+ streams. Dean wrapped up 2022, winning the TikTok award in Australia for AU Artists with Most New Followers + AU Most Viewed Artists. His hit single, "How Do I Say Goodbye" has now reached over 1.8B Streams, is 3 x platinum in Australia, 2 x platinum in Switzerland + Canada, silver in the UK and platinum in Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands and gold in USA, Italy, NZ+ Germany. It made the SPOTIFY TOP 50 IN 15 COUNTRIES (Including DE, UK, CA, AU), #3 HOT AC USA RADIO & was remixed by Global DJ/producer Tiesto.

In June 2023 Dean released, "In A Perfect World" with US Global Superstar Julia Michaels. He again, toured the world on his "Future Is Bright" World Tour, which saw him play shows and festivals in Australia, NZ, UK, Europe, ASIA, and USA. In between touring, he also featured on a track with US artist, Ruth B and released 2 of his own songs from his upcoming new album, "Trust Me Mate" & "Memories" which have been streamed over 190M streams. He ended the year as # 5 Most Viewed AU Artist on TikTok.

Dean kicked off 2024 performing arenas supporting James Arthur in the UK and the AJR Brothers throughout the USA. He recently won 2 x APRA awards for Most performed Australian Work and ‘Most performed pop work.

For all ticket and touring information HERE

