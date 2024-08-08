Dean Lewis Releases New Single 'Rest' With Sasha Alex Sloan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dean Lewis has given us another taste of his hotly anticipated third studio album, The Epilogue, out Friday October 18th, with Dean teaming up with US singer-songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan for the release of a heart-warming love song, “Rest.”

Out now, “Rest” is the new single from The Epilogue which is available to pre-order/pre-save now from here. The album release will be supported by a global album tour The Epilogue World Tour – kicking off in Australia in October then hitting cities worldwide, with already sold out shows in Sydney, Melbourne, London, France and Netherlands. Tickets are on sale now here.

Dean and Sasha co-write and recorded "Rest" in Los Angeles. Sasha says of their first meeting, “I’ve been a fan of Deans for a while so when I found out we were writing together I was a little nervous but the second I walked in the room all my nerves went away. We clicked instantly. This song is the first song we ever wrote together, and I think we stumbled onto some magic that day... so excited for the world to hear it".

"Rest" is co-produced by Dean and Colin Foote (Kygo, Why Don't We, Cheat Codes), Alex Borel (Julia Michaels), and Petey Martin (Kygo, Kesha, Sam Feldt, Gryffin, Nicky Romero, Rob Thomas).

Known for his sadboi, heartbreaking global hits like “Be Alright” and “How Do I Say Goodbye,” Dean labels “Rest” as the “first love song that I've ever written.” The official music video for "Rest" features Sasha and was shot in Nashville by Deans brother and long-time visual collaborator, Sean Loaney. Watch the video here.

Following months of revealing new music from The Epilogue, “Rest” followa Dean’s current single "All I Ever Wanted" which has already amassed over 20 million streams, Top 10 Shazam and Top 15 AU radio chart. Dean also surprised fans with his recent collaboration with Australian DJ and Producer Cyril, sharing “Fall At Your Feet” which skyrocketed the Shazam charts, hitting #1 in NZ and # 2 in Australia.

Dean Lewis has just wrapped up a national promo tour in Australia covering TV appearances on The Project, Sunrise and Have You Been Paying Attention? as well launching the iHeart Live series and performing at FOX FM Breakfast in the Burbs and NOVA Red Room.

Dean is currently in Europe performing at major summer festivals throughout Denmark, Germany, Ireland and the US. He returns home in October for what will be his biggest Australian Headline Tour, playing even bigger venues and larger crowds.

Sasha Alex Sloan's new album “Me Again” released in May, featuring singles, “Cowboys Cry" and "Highlights", which she performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Sasha kicks off her World “Me Again” Tour in Asia this August, before heading to the USA, Canada, UK & Europe. For tickets information click here.

The Epilogue – Album Track-Listing

Empire

All I Ever Wanted

Rest (with Sasha Alex Sloan)

All Your Lies

I Still Do

Cold

Memories

Trust Me Mate

Love Of My Life

Until The End

Clelia’s Song

The Last Bit Of Us

About Dean Lewis

Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis has sold 6.8M albums & EPs worldwide and his music has attracted 14B streams to date. Dean has cultivated and captivated a huge global fanbase of over 7M social followers, including 3.4M Tik Tok and 2M YouTube followers. He has toured the world, playing over 400 shows and festivals. Dean was welcomed into the Spotify Billions club for his hit "Be Alright" which now has 6.3B + streams. "Be Alright" has been certified 14 x platinum in Australia, 3 x platinum in the USA, 2 x platinum in the UK and platinum+ in 22 other countries. His first ever single, "Waves" has also now hit over 2.3B streams and is certified 10 x platinum in Australia, gold in the USA, platinum in the UK and platinum+ in 14 other countries. Off the back of his # 1 Debut album release – 2019’s chart-topping, multiple-award-winning, multiple-Platinum-certified "A Place We Knew", Lewis grabbed 3 x ARIA Awards, ‘Album of The Year,’ ‘Male Artist of The Year’ and ‘Video of The Year’ for "Be Alright." He also collaborated with Dutch superstar DJ/producer Martin Garrix on their hit single "Used To Love" and kicked another bucket-list career goal when he performed at the AFL Grand Final.

Photo credit: Sean Loaney

Comments