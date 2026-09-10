David Norland Releases LA SOURCE via Denovali Records

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David Norland, an Emmy-nominated English composer known for his scores for drama and documentary alongside his experimental choral and electronic music, is set to release his new album 'La Source' via Denovali Records. Norland received critical acclaim for his debut solo album 'Glam Tear Stain' (2019).

Norland blends minimalist classical structures with electronics across his body of work. His previous credits include the score for Anvil! The Story Of Anvil (2008), directed by Sacha Gervasi; music supervisor for Hitchcock (2012), featuring Anthony Hopkins, Helen Mirren and Scarlett Johansson; the score for November Criminals (2017), starring Chloe Moretz and Ansel Elgort; and the score for the Emmy-nominated HBO film My Dinner With Herve (2018), starring Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan.

'La Source' is available in CD, LP, and digital formats.

Inspired by his score to the forthcoming silent black and white film 'Carousel' (2026), Norland found other music emerging that refused to be ignored. The film's director opened the door to an entirely free scoring process – no temp music, no expectation, no guidelines, just pure intuitive expression. 'La Source' draws on this experience, alongside his childhood as a touring chorister, the honkytonk upright piano in the north-east London bedroom of his early 20s, his early recording experiments with a TASCAM 4-track cassette recorder, and his intense preoccupation with bells, flutes, stone architecture, and mysticism.

From the haunting, choral beauty of 'E-Car Soul' to the breezy album title track, Norland blends minimalist classical structures with electronics. A unified tapestry of blended voices, harmonies and textures, 'La Source' is a deeply emotional and melancholic journey for Norland.

'In the end, I'm looking to find meaning through the music, like when I was a kid singing in choirs. But I get the most sense of meaning through transcendent experiences, rather than anything intellectual or dogmatic. I have to feel it, not think it. I'm trying to make work that's luminous, wondrous, shimmering and strange, so I can keep having those experiences,' says Norland.

In 2012, he was the music supervisor for Hitchcock (2012) featuring Anthony Hopkins, Helen Mirren & Scarlett Johansson and in 2017, he teamed up once again with Gervasi for the score to November Criminals starring Chloe Moretz and Ansel Elgort. The following year, he composed the score for the Emmy-nominated HBO film My Dinner With Herve, starring Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan.

Norland will be performing the score of Carousel later this year, and the score itself will be a forthcoming release on Denovali. 2026 will also see the release of documentary All Permits Secured, a valentine to the history of EDM, featuring Norland's score.

www.soundcloud.com/denovali/davidnorland-ecarsoul

www.denovali.com/davidnorland/

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