David Janeway Trio to Launch Midwest CD Release Tour

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The David Janeway Trio will launch a Midwest CD release tour on September 17-19, 2026, with stops in Cleveland, Ohio and Ann Arbor, Michigan, celebrating the release of the David Janeway Trio's Live at the Blue Llama album.

Captured live at Ann Arbor, Michigan's Blue Llama in June 2024, the recording features pianist David Janeway joined by bassist Robert Hurst III and drummer Billy Hart. A Detroit-bred musician with roots in that city's jazz tradition, Janeway channels decades of mentorship, swing, and blues-rooted expression into the set. The trio's performances include takes on standards, ballads, and Janeway's original compositions. The live album follows previous SteepleChase releases by Janeway with Hart and Cameron Brown. David Janeway's musical journey began in Detroit in the early sixties, shaped by the Motown sound and local jazz figures including Marcus Belgrave and Harold McKinney. After moving to New York City in 1978, he developed a career collaborating with artists including The Supremes, Art Farmer, Sonny Fortune, Billy Hart, Angel Canales and Sabor, Craig Handy, Gary Smulyan, and Eliot Zigmund, among others.

Tour Dates

THU | SEP 17 | CLEVELAND

David Janeway Trio featuring Rodney Whitaker & Ali Jackson

BOP STOP | 2920 Detroit Ave. | Sets 7:00-9:00

Tickets & Info

SAT | SEP 19 | ANN ARBOR

David Janeway Trio featuring Ali Jackson & Rodney Whitaker

BLUE LLAMA | Sets 7:00 & 8:30 PM | $25 Cover

Tickets & Info

The album can be streamed at davidjaneway.com.

The Recording

David Janeway - piano

Robert Hurst III - bass

Billy Hart - drums

SteepleChase Records | 2026

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