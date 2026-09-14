David Janeway Trio to Launch Midwest CD Release Tour
The Detroit-bred pianist performs with bassist Robert Hurst III and drummer Billy Hart at venues in Cleveland and Ann Arbor.
The David Janeway Trio will launch a Midwest CD release tour on September 17-19, 2026, with stops in Cleveland, Ohio and Ann Arbor, Michigan, celebrating the release of the David Janeway Trio's Live at the Blue Llama album.
Captured live at Ann Arbor, Michigan's Blue Llama in June 2024, the recording features pianist David Janeway joined by bassist Robert Hurst III and drummer Billy Hart. A Detroit-bred musician with roots in that city's jazz tradition, Janeway channels decades of mentorship, swing, and blues-rooted expression into the set. The trio's performances include takes on standards, ballads, and Janeway's original compositions. The live album follows previous SteepleChase releases by Janeway with Hart and Cameron Brown. David Janeway's musical journey began in Detroit in the early sixties, shaped by the Motown sound and local jazz figures including Marcus Belgrave and Harold McKinney. After moving to New York City in 1978, he developed a career collaborating with artists including The Supremes, Art Farmer, Sonny Fortune, Billy Hart, Angel Canales and Sabor, Craig Handy, Gary Smulyan, and Eliot Zigmund, among others.
Tour Dates
THU | SEP 17 | CLEVELAND
David Janeway Trio featuring Rodney Whitaker & Ali Jackson
BOP STOP | 2920 Detroit Ave. | Sets 7:00-9:00
Tickets & Info
SAT | SEP 19 | ANN ARBOR
David Janeway Trio featuring Ali Jackson & Rodney Whitaker
BLUE LLAMA | Sets 7:00 & 8:30 PM | $25 Cover
Tickets & Info
The album can be streamed at davidjaneway.com.
The Recording
David Janeway - piano
Robert Hurst III - bass
Billy Hart - drums
SteepleChase Records | 2026