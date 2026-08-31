Photos: Five Spot Jazz to Host Nightly Sets Featuring Rising and Veteran Musicians

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Five Spot Jazz, the East Village venue at 231 E 9th Street, presents live jazz seven days a week with two sets nightly at 7 and 9pm, featuring a rotating lineup of ensembles and vocalists throughout September.

Every Monday, the venue alternates between two rising bassists. Allison Lee, a 19-year-old bassist from Vancouver, BC, currently based in New York City, performs Aug 31, Sep 21, Oct 5, 26, Nov 09, 23, 30, and Dec 14. She has performed at venues and festivals including the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, MusicFest Canada, Blue Note NYC, Dizzy's Jazz Club, and Frankie's Jazz Club. In March of 2026, Lee organized and led her quartet on an independent Canadian tour, and she served as artistic director for a series of concerts at The National Jazz Museum in Harlem celebrating the contributions of notable female jazz musicians, including Melba Liston, Tiny Davis, and Toshiko Akiyoshi. She is currently pursuing her bachelor's degree in Jazz Studies at the Juilliard School. Daniel Song, born in 2005, is a South Korean jazz bassist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer based in New York City, where he studies at The Juilliard School. He performs Sep 07, 14, 28, Oct 12, 19, Nov 2, 16, and Dec 07. He has performed at major venues including the Blue Note, Dizzy's Club, Blues Alley, and Chris's Jazz Café.

On Oct 01, THE VILLAGE TRIP and Five Spot Jazz present 'Miles And Trane At 100: A Celebration With David Amram And Friends,' featuring multi-instrumentalist David Amram and his septet marking the centennial of Miles Davis and John Coltrane. Amram worked in the 1950s with the bands of Charles Mingus, Oscar Pettiford, Dizzy Gillespie, Lionel Hampton, and his own quartet, and was well acquainted with both Davis and Coltrane from the New York jazz scene of that era. The septet for the performance includes Kevin Twigg on bass, Rene Hart on percussion, Adam Amram on congas, Ron Jackson on guitar, Earl McIntyre on trombone, and Renee Manning on vocals.

Tour Dates

SEP 01 (TUE.) — The Summer Camargo Sextet: Summer Camargo - Trumpet, Veronica Leahy - Saxophone, Jeremy Duke - Trombone, William Schwartzman - Piano, Raul Reyes Bueno - Bass, Varun Das - Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 03 (THUR.) — Kyoko Oyobe Trio: Kyoko Oyobe - Piano, Oleg Osenkov - Bass, Jean John - Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 04 (FRI.) — Deanna Kirk Quintet: Deanna Kirk - Vocals, Yaniv Taubenhouse - Piano, Tim Givens - Bass, Vito Lesczak - Drums, Evan Shwam - Saxophone. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 05 (SAT.) — Jamile Quartet: Jamile - Vocals, Miki Yamanaka - Piano, Matt Dwonszyk - Bass, Jimmy Macbride - Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 06 (SUN.) — Duduka Da Fonseca & Quarteto Universal: Duduka Da Fonseca - Drums, Marcio Philomena - Guitar, Helio Alves - Piano, Gili Lopes - Bass. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 08 (TUE.) — Joey Curreri Quartet: Joey Curreri - Trumpet, Brahm Sasner - Piano, Simón Willson - Bass, Jonas Esser - Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 09 (WED.) — Zack Shubert Trio: Zack Shubert - Piano, Marcos Varela - Bass, Adam Arruda - Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 10 (THUR.) — Suzanne Pittson Quartet: Suzanne Pittson - Vocals, Jeff Pittson - Piano, Bryan Copeland - Bass, Dave Meade - Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 11 (FRI.) — Margo's Trio Plus Guests, Special Guests: Dezron Douglas and Billy Hart: Margo Staniszewska - Vocals, Bart Hadala - Piano, Darryl Yokley - Saxophone, Special guests: Dezron Douglas - Bass, Billy Hart - Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 12 (SAT.) — Juan Chiavassa Trio: Juan Chiavassa - Drums, Ojiik - Saxophone, Jonathan Chapman - Bass. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 13 (SUN.) — Fukushi Tainaka Quintet: Fukushi Tainaka - Drums, Chihiro Tainaka - Vocals, Chris Johansen - Tenor Saxophone, Marc Devine - Piano, Hide Tanaka - Bass. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 16 (WED.) — Louisa Poster Trio, The Vinyl Session Album Release Concert: Louisa Poster - Vocals, Marc Daine - Guitar, Jon B. Roche - Bass. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 17 (THUR.) — Oscar Peñas Quartet: Oscar Peñas - Bandleader, Guitar & Compositions, Kevin Sun - Saxophone, Corentin Le Hir - Bass, Rudy Royston - Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 18 (FRI.) — Dennis Mitcheltree Quartet: Dennis Mitcheltree - Tenor saxophone, Johannes Wallmann - Piano, Jesse Crawford - Bass, Bill McClellan - Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 19 (SAT.) — Ben Rubie Quartet: Ben Rubie - Violin, Abe Gold - Piano, Shogo Yamagishi - Bass, Ethan Kogan - Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 20 (SUN.) — Connie Cheng Quintet: Connie Cheng - Vocals, Sarah Cion - Piano, Eli Naragon - Bass, Patrick Chan - Drums, Richie Vitale - Trumpet. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

OCT 01 (THUR.) — The Village Trip/Five Spot Jazz Presents: Miles And Trane At 100: A Celebration With David Amram And Friends. Kevin Twigg - Bass, Rene Hart - Percussion, Adam Amram - Congas, Ron Jackson - Guitar, Earl McIntyre - Trombone, Renee Manning - Vocals.

About Five Spot Jazz, New York City

Five Spot Jazz is a contemporary live-music venue that honors the legacy of the legendary Five Spot Café, one of the most important jazz clubs in American history. Originally opened in 1956 in the Bowery, the Five Spot Café became a cultural epicenter for modern jazz, hosting seminal performances by artists including Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, Charles Mingus, Ornette Coleman, Cecil Taylor, and Eric Dolphy. The club was equally renowned as a meeting place for artists, poets, and writers, playing a crucial role in shaping downtown New York's artistic identity during the mid-20th century. Today, Five Spot Jazz operates at 231 East 9th Street in Manhattan's East Village, reviving the spirit of the original venue while supporting the living, evolving jazz tradition. On select evenings, the space transforms from daytime café into an intimate jazz room dedicated to acoustic music, creative exchange, and artist-led programming. The venue positions itself as 'home again in the East Village,' paying tribute to the Five Spot's historic role as a cultural heartbeat of New York City's jazz scene. (fivespotjazz.com)

Known for its close listening room atmosphere and commitment to artistic integrity, Five Spot Jazz regularly presents established masters alongside emerging voices from New York's diverse jazz community. The venue continues the Five Spot legacy as a place where tradition and innovation meet, reflecting jazz's ongoing dialogue across generations, cultures, and styles.

Schedule subject to change.

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