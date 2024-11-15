Dasha Drops New Track 'Heartbreaker From Tennessee'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of the hottest breakout stars of 2024, RIAA Platinum certified pop-country sensation, Dasha, serves up a new track entitled “Heartbreaker From Tennessee” out now via Warner Records. The song closes out the story that unfolded with the release of her acclaimed album, What Happens Now?

On “Heartbreaker From Tennessee” Dasha shared a handwritten note with her fans saying:

“Hi guys! I get butterflies just thinking about this past year. It went by so quick, I feel like I blinked and then it was over. It still doesn’t even feel real. I’ve been dreaming about this s since I was a little kid and it truly blows my mind that this is my life now. I’ve felt my highest highs ever that then got matched with my lowest, darkest times during all the madness. It’s crazy to have your wildest dreams coming true while getting so much hate and judgment spit at you from people you’ve never met. I won’t lie, the non-stop work schedule, running on fumes and caffeine, while still expected to be on was hard. It is hard. I got the darkest mentally I’ve ever been but stepping on stage and seeing all of your beautiful faces across the world this past summer and fall and hearing you scream the words to my songs recharged every battery in me. You make it so worth it, all the tears and anxiety, all nighters, every hard conversation that this damn song has brought me and my team in the past year…so worth it. You made it so worth it. My fans, my followers, my friends, I can’t even begin to express how grateful I am that you're here on this journey with me. Still pinching myself that this is my life. To my fans: enjoy this small token of appreciation and know how much I love you. Y’all have been asking about this one - ‘Heartbreaker from Tennessee’ is yours tonight, at midnight EST. - Dash”

“Heartbreaker From Tennessee” hinges on an anxious palm-muted guitar riff and a smoky beat. Emotion practically overflows from confessional verses as Dasha’s soulful and spirited delivery takes hold. Wrestling with the regrets of a fling, she recounts her experience without pulling any punches, “I was 23 when I met the heartbreaker from Tennessee.” It culminates on an anthemic refrain uplifted by her skyscraper-size range.

2024 was a monumental year for the singer-songwriter. Her mega-smash “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” picked up RIAA platinum certification in the United States and platinum/gold in seventeen countries around the globe. She notably garnered her very first People’s Choice Country Award in the category of “Female Song of 2024” for the track. Additionally, Dasha made her debut at the iconic Grand Ole Opry® in Nashville, TN, performed at the 2024 CMT Awards, graced the carpet of the 2024 ACM Awards, and performed at Stagecoach, Hangout Music Festival, Lollapalooza, and more!

Tonight, Dasha will be performing the last stop on her sold-out Dashville, U.S.A tour which included dates in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville and more. It was recently announced that she will be performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, on the Big City Cheer! Float by Spirit of America Productions. Earlier this week, Dasha reached 1 Billion total global streams. Looking ahead, the singer-songwriter is set to perform at various iHeartRadio Jingle Ball dates across the country this December. Next year, she’ll be hitting the road with Kane Brown and is set to return to Stagecoach Music Festival in April. A full routing can be found below.

Dasha Tour Dates:

11.15.24 — Atlanta, GA — Hell At The Masquerade

12.03.24 — Dallas, TX — Jingle Ball

12.04.24 — Houston, TX — KKBQ Star Party

12.05.24 — Denver, CO — Audacy Alice In Winterland

12.12.24 — Baltimore, MD — Audacy Deck the Hall Ball

12.13.25 — New York, NY — iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Pre-Show

12.16.25 — Philadelphia, PA — iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

12.17.25 — Washington, D.C. — iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

01.15 - 01.18.25 — Riviera Maya, MX — Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2025

03.13.25 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena*

03.14.25 — Ontario, Canada — Toyota Arena*

03.15.25 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center*

03.20.25 — Portland, OR — Moda Center*

03.21.25 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

03.22.25 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

03.27.25 — Winnipeg, Canada — Canada Life Centre*

03.29.25 — Calgary, Canada — Scotiabank Saddledome*

03.30.25 — Edmonton, Canada — Rogers Place*

04.03.25 — Quebec City, Canada Centre Videotron*

04.04.25 — Montreal, Canada — Bell Centre*

04.05.25 — Providence, RI — Amica Mutual Pavilion*

04.10.25 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center*

04.11.25 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena*

04.25 - 04.27.25 — Indio, CA — Stagecoach Music Festival

05.15.25 — Estero, FL — Hertz Arena^

05.16.25 — Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live Orlando^

05.17.25 — Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live Orlando^

05.25.25 — Norfolk, VA — Patriotic Festival 2025

06.01.25 — Panama City, FL — Gulf Coast Jam

06.21.25 — Columbus, OH — Buckeye Country Superfest 2025

07.10.25 — Halmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center+

07.11.25 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion+

07.12.25 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

07.31.25 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park+

08.01.25 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion+

08.02.25 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre+

08.07.25 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater+

08.08.25 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre+

08.09.25 — East Troy, WI — Alpine Valley Music Theatre+

*Kane Brown Support Dates

^Dylan Scott Support Dates

+Thomas Rhett Support Dates

About Dasha:

Introspective and alluring are just a few of the prolific ways artist and songwriter Dasha has been described. Armed with a passion for telling her true story, Dasha released her debut country album, What Happens Now? in February. The focus track, “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” is being called “one of the signature country songs of the year” by the New York Times. The track has not only garnered over 10 billion views on TikTok but has officially been RIAA-certified platinum in the U.S. and seventeen other countries around the world. She also just took home the People’s Choice Country Award for Female Song of 2024.

Dasha’s music is characterized by its authenticity, raw emotion, and relatability, mirroring her genuine self-expression. Harkening back to her upbringing in San Luis Obispo, California, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter recalls being immersed in the world of country, folk, and Americana music from an early age. This credibility in her music has led Dasha to a place where her artistry truly thrives, creating a new era that marks a significant turning point in her career. She is currently on her debut headlining Dashville, U.S.A tour and is set to return to Stagecoach Music Festival in April of next year. Also just announced, she has secured an opening slot for Thomas Rhett, Dylan Scott, and Kane Brown in 2025. After a whirlwind 2024 around the success of “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’),” 2025 is shaping up to be an even bigger year for the burgeoning country-pop sensation.

