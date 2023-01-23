Darkwave Rock Artist Rain Carnation To Release Genre-Bending Single 'Beautiful Ghost'

San Diego-based darkwave rock artist Rain Carnation is back with his latest track "Beautiful Ghost," set for release on January 26th.

The song chronicles the unique perspective of memories that linger after a romantic relationship - regardless of whether they benefit or hinder one's progress. Hints of alternative rock are heard in the electric guitar and indie influence is felt in the synth-heavy chorus. Gothic rock presents itself in vivid lyricism and purposefully eerie background vocals, setting the scene for an otherworldly listening experience as he laments, "Haunting past / Is black and white / Questions you ask / Are mostly why."

Rain Carnation's constant reinvention is a direct reflection of his life. Born in Siberia and raised throughout the collapse of the USSR, his musical upbringing consisted of everything from 90s pop and breakbeat mixes to Soviet New Wave, discovering American Trash Metal, Progressive Metal, Electronic, Trance, and Drum and Bass along the way. With a background in film sound design and artistic roots in indie synth, Rain Carnation describes his work as, "inspired and raised by the 80s, influenced by 2000s, driven by now."

This innovation has been lauded by press and fans alike, with Obscure Sound, Queen City Sounds, and Rock Era Magazine among the many publications highlighting his work. Comparisons to Drab Majesty, TR/ST, She Past Away, M83, Cocteau Twins, and Washed Out abound.

"Beautiful Ghost" is a culmination of Rain Carnation's decades-long career honing his craft and taking the initiative to create a space for his sound, rather than waiting for it to originate elsewhere. "Our past often lives with us in the shapes of what I call ghosts: ideas about how people and things were," he shares. "Not how they were in reality, but just an idea of that, as many things are getting forgotten and memories are being filtered by time. These are ghosts we live with."