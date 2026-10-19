Darcy & Jer to Extend AVERAGE AT BEST TOUR With 17 New North American Dates

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Comedic married duo Darcy & Jer are extending their AVERAGE AT BEST TOUR into 2027, announcing 17 additional performances across Canada and the United States.

Artist presales begin Tuesday, October 20 at 10:00 AM local time using the code YUMABITCHES. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 23 at 10:00 AM local time. Tickets and additional tour information are available at darcyandjer.com.

Following their sold out runs on their previous tours, the pair are bringing their signature blend of sharp wit, unfiltered storytelling, and hilariously relatable relationship chaos back to stages across North America.

With millions of followers across social media, Darcy Michael and Jeremy Baer have built a devoted audience by sharing the wonderfully ridiculous realities of their lives together. From navigating their neurodiverse marriage and raising a family to finding humour in life's most unexpected challenges, the duo have turned their everyday experiences into comedy that resonates with audiences around the world.

Their live show takes that chemistry off the screen and onto the stage, delivering an evening of candid storytelling, quick-fire banter, and the kind of marital honesty that probably should have stayed between the two of them.

'We honestly thought people would have had enough of us by now, but apparently there's still a market for watching two middle-aged homosexuals argue professionally,' jokes Darcy. 'It's nice to finally have a career that utilizes our natural talents.'

The 2027 extension follows a busy period for the duo, whose growing comedy career has included successful live tours, television appearances, comedy specials, and the release of Darcy's bestselling memoir, Attention Seeker.

Whether audiences have followed Darcy & Jer for years or are discovering them for the first time, AVERAGE AT BEST promises an evening of big laughs, questionable advice, and a reminder that sometimes life's biggest messes make the best stories.

And for fans wondering about the presale code, YUMABITCHES is a tribute to the couple's beloved golden retriever, Yuma, who remains the only member of the family not contractually obligated to be funny.

Average at Best Tour – 2027 Dates

ARTIST PRESALE: Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM local time

PRESALE CODE: YUMABITCHES

GENERAL ON-SALE: Friday, October 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM local time

TICKETS: darcyandjer.com

February 23 | Nanaimo, BC | Port Theatre

February 24 | Kelowna, BC | Kelowna Community Theatre

February 26 | Rama, ON | Casino Rama

February 27 | Sudbury, ON | Fraser Auditorium

March 1 | Kingston, ON | Kingston Grand Theatre

March 2 | Guelph, ON | River Run Centre

March 4 | Indianapolis, IN | Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

March 5 | Columbus, OH | Southern Theatre

March 6 | New York, NY | Gramercy Theatre

March 7 | Boston, MA | Boch Center – Shubert Theatre

March 9 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 10 | Washington, DC | Howard Theatre

March 12 | Montreal, QC | Beanfield Theatre

March 14 | Surrey, BC | Bell Performing Arts Centre

May 6 | St. John's, NL | Arts and Culture Centre

May 9 | Charlottetown, PEI | Confederation Centre of the Arts

May 11 | Saint John, NB | Imperial Theatre

For tickets, tour updates, and more information, visit darcyandjer.com.

About Darcy & Jer

Darcy Michael and Jeremy Baer, collectively known as Darcy & Jer, are a Canadian comedy duo, real-life husbands, and longtime partners in making each other (and millions of people online) laugh. Known for their candid and often outrageous takes on marriage, neurodiversity, parenting, and everyday life, the pair have built a massive international following through their viral comedy videos and live performances. Their comedy combines quick-witted banter, unapologetic honesty, and a chemistry that comes from more than two decades of marriage. From sold-out stages to millions of screens worldwide, Darcy & Jer have become a beloved voice for audiences who appreciate humor that's as heartfelt as it is hilariously inappropriate. Their AVERAGE AT BEST TOUR continues across North America in 2027.

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