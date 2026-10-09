Darby Sparkman Releases Single TO THE BOTTOM

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West Texas singer/songwriter Darby Sparkman shares one of her most personal songs to date with the release of her new single 'To The Bottom,' out today. The sprawling, Americana-tinged track brings a story nearly a decade in the making full circle back to Route 1 Acuff Studios, a recording studio in the middle of an Acuff, Texas cotton field.

Sparkman first walked into the studio at 18 with just her guitar and a collection of early songs. Last year, the 27-year-old artist returned with a powerhouse band of Lubbock and Nashville musicians, a baby on her hip, and a much nicer guitar. Shortly after recording, Sparkman and her husband, Adam Odor (Silverada, Colter Wall), who produced the song, learned they were expecting a baby boy.

During the pregnancy, Sparkman developed hyperemesis gravidarum, a debilitating condition that required months of hospitalization and forced her to put music on hold. While she focused on her health, Odor continued working behind the scenes to assemble an impressive backing lineup of her long-time inspirations. The single features drum work by Keio Stroud (Keith Urban, Big & Rich), steel guitar from Zachary Moulton, and harmony vocals by Mike Harmeier (Silverada) and Brit Taylor.

Drawing on years of voice memos, hotel-room writes, and experiences from the Texas Panhandle to the Smoky Mountains, 'To The Bottom' offers an intimate glimpse into Sparkman's coming-of-age, chronicling her trajectory from a 12-year-old playing her first bar gig to the 27-year-old songwriter and mother she is today.

Over the summer, Sparkman released 'American Shoestring,' her first studio recording in three years, a neo-traditional country take on everyday realities and a pointed look at a system that seems designed to work for the one percent. Her forthcoming album is set for release in 2027.

Sparkman is back on the road, kicking off last month with a performance at Michael Hearne's Big Barn Dance in Taos, NM, with more dates to be announced. She has quickly made a name for herself in the Americana and country live scene playing major festivals like Jackalope Jamboree and opening for artists such John Baumann, Kyle Park, Max and Heather Stalling, and many more.

Fans can also catch her on the nationally syndicated Texas Music Scene later this year.

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